SPRING HILL — Spring Hill’s annual Christmas celebration called “Hometown Holidays” is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Spring Hill Civic Center.
The evening will begin with caroling at the Mayor’s Christmas Tree in the courtyard of the Civic Center at 410 N. Madison St.
At about 6:10 p.m., Mayor Steven Ellis will give opening remarks before the tree lighting. Community members are invited to come and watch Citizen of the Year Brian Verbraken flip on the lights.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will then arrive, courtesy of Johnson County Fire District No. 2.
From about 6:20 until 8 p.m., community members can make their way inside the Civic Center for hot chocolate, coffee and cookies, free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, balloon artists, face painting, cookie decorating and letters to Santa.
The Spring Hill Recreation Commission will also have a flashlight candy cane hunt in neighboring Friendship Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will see how fast they can find 10 candy canes.
The Spring Hill parks department also will be offering free hay rides through Friendship Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Entrance will be in the west parking lot off Jefferson Street.
Residents are strongly encouraged to park at the Civic Center, where parking is available north of the center on Madison Street and on the west side of the building in the lot off Jefferson Street. No street parking is available.
