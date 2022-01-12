SPRING HILL — Spring Hill USD 230 Superintendent Wayne Burke recently announced his retirement, effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Upon his retirement, he will have served 32 years in education, 22 years in USD 230 and seven years as a superintendent, according to a school district news release.
“We are grateful for the leadership and insight Dr. Burke has provided during his tenure in the Spring Hill School District,” Spring Hill Board of Education President Doug Updike said. “During his tenure, he has built and led strong teams that have successfully accomplished major initiatives ranging from continuous improvement in student achievement and strengthening partnerships with our stakeholders to multiple successful bond issues and addressing rapid growth. Great teams do not just happen, but rather are created from a clear leadership vision. Dr. Burke has encouraged innovative thinking and motivated people to passionately pursue excellence.”
Under Burke’s leadership, USD 230 has achieved several notable accomplishments. The highlights include:
- Fastest growth in the state of Kansas over the past five years
- Opened two new elementary schools
- Opened a new middle school, with another currently being built
- Opened a new Educational Support Center and District Administrative Center
- Increased in high school test scores and graduation rates
- Facilitated the transition from Class 4A to 5A for Spring Hill High School
- Passed the largest bond in school district history ($82.4 million) in 2016, followed by second largest ($72 million) in 2018
- Passed the 2016 bond issue with a 72 percent approval vote, the highest in school district history
- Refinanced of six series of bonds saving the district more than $7.6 million in principal and interest payments
- Largest virtual school in the state of Kansas with an enrollment that is more than 20 percent of the state’s total
Burke began his employment with USD 230 in the fall of 1997, serving as the assistant high school principal and activities director of Spring Hill High School for four years, and then principal for another five years.
Leaving the Spring Hill School District in 2006, he served as the assistant superintendent for human resources in the Derby School District for three years. He returned to the Spring Hill School District in 2009 to serve as assistant superintendent before being named the superintendent-elect in 2014, according to the release.
Burke received his doctorate of education from the University of Kansas, a master’s degree in education administration from Emporia State University and a bachelor’s degree in business education from Kansas State University. He also is a member of numerous national and state level professional organizations.
In 2021-22, Burke was selected as a Kansas Superintendent of the Year finalist. In 2019, Burke was selected for the 2019 Leadership Kansas Class by the Kansas Chamber, according to the release.
“As a board, we have experienced first hand his district leadership and passion for education,” Updike said. “Thank you for everything you have done to prepare our district for the future. As we look to the future, we will continue the momentum of our past and current successes.”
