LOUISBURG — Law enforcement officials are working to peacefully resolve a domestic violence situation involving an armed individual who is barricaded inside a Louisburg residence in the 100 block of South First Street.
Motorists and residents are asked to avoid the area from Amity Street to South Third Street and Peoria Street to Metcalf Road to allow law enforcement to work, according to a city of Louisburg Facebook post that was released around 4 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Law enforcement officials are investigating the threat assessment and will provide more information as it becomes available, according to the post.
Portions of Amity Street/Kansas Highway 68 were closed earlier Monday afternoon as police officers first responded to the incident.
The city of Louisburg initially reported on its Facebook page that the route was closed due to a potential fire hazard.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that it was assisting with the situation near the area of First and Elm streets and advised members of the public to avoid the area.
Assisting the Louisburg Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at the scene are the Johnson County Sheriff Department, Louisburg Fire Department and Miami County Emergency Medical Services, according to the post.
The city of Louisburg released an update at 9:45 p.m. Monday night stating that law enforcement is still working the incident, and Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer said officers are using all available resources to resolve the incident to a safe conclusion. Traffic on Amity Street continues to be diverted using Metcalf Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.