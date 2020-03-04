PAOLA — Ali Shappell and Carl Olson were both in high school when they realized that a kidney operation was likely in their near future.
For Carl, it was 1975, and he had just been diagnosed with MPGN, a kidney disorder. He was told he would eventually need a new kidney to live a healthy life.
For Ali, it was 2016, and she had just played the role of Shelby in her school production of “Steel Magnolias.” Her character suffers a diabetic attack on stage during the play, and Ali realized just how horrible the symptoms can be when she researched diabetes and its effects on kidneys for the role. She decided then and there that she wanted to donate a kidney.
Though the experiences took place more than 40 years apart, they helped lead the pair to each other last year as they undertook a journey that would change both their lives.
Perfect timing
When Carl first underwent a kidney transplant in 1987, he was told the organ wouldn’t last forever, and he likely would eventually need another transplant.
The kidney ended up serving him well for three decades as he followed a calling to become a pastor. He has led the congregation at First Baptist Church in Paola since 2005.
In 2017, though, blood work revealed that the organ was beginning to fail, and Carl realized he would once again need a kidney transplant. He ended up being placed on the transplant list in the summer of 2018 as his symptoms worsened.
Meanwhile, Ali was taking nursing classes at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and still looking for an opportunity to become a kidney donor. She attended First Baptist as a child and knew of Pastor Olson, but she didn’t realize he was in need of a kidney.
That changed on a fateful day in Carl’s office when he was meeting with other members of the Paola Association for Church Action (PACA). Carl talked about how his symptoms were worsening, and he likely would need to step away from some of his PACA responsibilities while he waited for a new kidney.
That’s when a light bulb went off inside the head of Janea White of My Father’s House, who is a PACA representative and also happens to be Ali’s aunt. She told Carl that her niece was looking to donate a kidney, and she put the two in contact with each other.
“I think God had the right timing,” she said.
Chain reaction
Carl was thrilled to hear from Ali, especially since he thought he was going to get a kidney from his wife, who was a perfect match, until it was later determined that she couldn’t undergo the operation due to medical concerns.
Carl and Ali traveled together to the Kidney Transplant Center at the University of Kansas Health System, where they were disappointed to learn they weren’t a match.
Their story didn’t end there, though.
Determined to make it work, Carl and Ali entered the kidney paired donation program, which pairs participating transplant candidates together so that living donor kidneys can be swapped and each participant can receive a compatible transplant.
Carl and Ali’s group involved eight different people, with four of them donating and four receiving much-needed kidneys.
Ali donated her kidney to a man named Jim, and Carl received his kidney from a man named Joel. Both operations took place Dec. 17, 2019.
After the surgeries, while Ali was still in quite a bit of pain, she said she’ll never forget how much energy Carl had when he visited her hospital room.
“He was like a completely different person,” she said.
Ali healed quickly herself and even went on a cruise just a few weeks later. She now is focused on her goal of becoming a nurse and eventually working in a children’s organ transplant unit.
This summer, she plans to work at the same KU transplant unit where her operation took place. She said they actually offered her the job while she was a patient there.
After their operations, Ali and Carl both got to meet the people on the other end of their exchanges, and tears were flowing during both encounters.
“His wife was sobbing, it was so emotional,” Ali said of her meeting with Jim.
Carl said he prayed with his donor, and he hopes to keep in touch with him.
Now, more than two months after the operation, Carl said his energy has returned and he feels great. He credits the entire experience to God, who he says was always in control.
“It’s completely a God thing,” Carl said. “It has reaffirmed my trust in God.”
Ali said she has no regrets, she just wishes she had another kidney to donate.
“I would do anything to do it again,” she said.
