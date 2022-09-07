OSAWATOMIE — A teenage patient and employee at Osawatomie State Hospital, who prompted a multi-agency search early on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, when they left the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together, appeared in Miami County District Court on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III of Wichita, and he is charged with aggravated escape from custody and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody.
The 19-year-old employee is Jamey Anderson of Osawatomie, and she is charged with unlawful sexual relations, aiding escape, obstructing apprehension of prosecution, and conspiracy to commit aggravated escape from custody, according to a release form the Miami County Attorney’s Office.
Bond for Reyes is set at $100,000 cash/surety, and bond for Anderson is set at $150,000 cash-surety. Both appeared in custody for their separate court hearings Thursday.
Reyes asked for a court-appointed attorney, and District Judge Amy Harth appointed attorney Richard Fisher Jr. of Osawatomie. A new court date was scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, to give them time to review the case.
Anderson appeared in court later that afternoon and also asked for a court-appointed attorney. Harth appointed attorney John Domoney of Paola. A new court date was set for 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Harth also read off Anderson’s charges as she stood and listened in full orange jail attire. The charges claim that Anderson had consensual sex with Reyes on Aug. 29 and provided a key that allowed him to escape from custody. She also is accused of attempting to assist Reyes in escaping an aggravated robbery prosecution.
Harth also listed a separate case against Anderson involving traffic violations. Anderson is charged with not having a vehicle registered and no proof of insurance.
Reyes and Anderson were taken into custody a few hours after they fled the state hospital Aug. 29 around 5:30 a.m. in Anderson’s white Toyota Rav 4.
The vehicle was later located in the area of 295th and Osawatomie Road, and investigators learned that Anderson had run out of gas, and the two continued on foot northbound on Osawatomie Road.
Members of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks joined the search, and local residents were notified that the two individuals were believed to be in the area of the Hillsdale Lake entrance on 255th Street.
Local residents were warned not to approach them because Reyes was considered dangerous.
After several reported sightings from the public, law enforcement officers focused their resources on the south side of Hillsdale Lake. With the use of drones, multiple K-9 units, and the Kansas Highway Patrol air support, Reyes and Anderson were located in a tree line east of the dam before noon. They were taken into custody without incident, according to law enforcement officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.