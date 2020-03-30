OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie State Hospital has successfully corrected issues identified during a surprise inspection last fall and is now in compliance with guidelines, according to a recent news release from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
During last fall’s inspection, CMS surveyors focused on eight patients at the 60-bed Adair Acute Care unit from Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 2019. On Dec. 2, the state hospital received an official statement of deficiencies from the CMS surveyors, who reported issues such as treatment plans that were missing notes, lacked measurable goals and weren’t individualized enough for the patients.
Dr. Kristin Feeback, who was appointed as the new superintendent of the state hospital in September 2019, said the deficiencies were primarily documentation errors, and she and her staff immediately began to correct the issues.
The Dec. 2 statement of deficiencies gave the hospital and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) 10 days to submit a plan of correction, which they did. If the hospital was not cleared by March 1, 2020, CMS threatened to once again terminate Medicare payments to the Adair unit.
The hospital lost Medicaid certification in January 2016, a move that resulted in the loss of about $1 million a month in federal funds.
After the state hospital renovated the 60-bed Adair Acute Care facility, CMS recertified the Adair Acute Care unit in 2017.
To correct the issues found during the inspection, Feeback said the staff at the Adair unit are completing daily audits of treatment plans, reviewing patients’ strengths and ensuring that goals are measurable and the treatment plan interventions are individualized and therapeutic.
Quality review indicators are also being tracked to assist with the development of continued education for clinicians in order to improve the quality of care, and a treatment plan training guide and curriculum are being updated to provide ongoing education, she said.
CMS contractors conducted a revisit survey at Adair Acute Care in February to determine if the hospital was in compliance with all federal psychiatric hospital Conditions of Participation.
Surveyors identified, in a Feb. 27 letter, that the hospital is now in compliance with all Conditions of Participation.
