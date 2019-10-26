OSAWATOMIE – The community is invited to join the Osawatomie State Hospital Day celebration from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the administration building on the hospital grounds, located at 500 State Hospital Drive.
The event will include museum displays and a photo and canvas sale, according to a state hospital flyer. Refreshments will be provided.
The Nov. 5th date of the celebration is significant. The hospital admitted its first patient 153 years ago on Nov. 5, 1866, according to the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.
The hospital has been under new leadership since September when Dr. Kristin Feeback was appointed as the new superintendent.
