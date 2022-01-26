TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly has signed House Bill 2477 which allows staffing flexibility at health care and long-term care facilities throughout the state to address staffing shortages that continue to strain the health care system, according to the governor's office.
The bipartisan bill signed by the governor Friday, Jan. 21, extends provisions in Executive Orders 22-01 and 22-02 until Jan. 20, 2023.
“This legislation will mitigate the shortage of health care providers while we deal with the Omicron surge,” Kelly said. “I want to thank the Legislature for their bipartisan support and swift action to get this bill to my desk. Our front-line health care workers have been overwhelmed by the highly contagious Omicron variant, and they need our support now.”
Kelly said the legislation is a good step but added the best way to alleviate the strain on medical workers is to get vaccinated.
“This legislation will not alleviate all the problems hospitals are facing," Kelly said. "Ultimately, what will alleviate the strain on our front-line medical workers is getting yourself and your children vaccinated and boosted. Vaccines are safe, they’re free and effective, and they are the easiest way to protect yourself and your loved ones."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.