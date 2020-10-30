TOPEKA – Kansans who are experiencing income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in rental assistance through a new state program.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday, Oct. 21, that about $35 million of CARES Act funding is now available through the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program which is designed to reduce evictions across the state. The program was recommended by the SPARK taskforce and approved by the State Finance Council, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“Keeping Kansans in their homes and businesses has been a top priority for my administration since the pandemic began,” Kelly said. “Through this program, we will provide support to tenants and landlords experiencing pandemic-related financial stress, ensure families and businesses stay put, and keep Kansans safe and healthy.”
Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) will administer the program. Landlords and tenants apply through a joint online process, according to the release. Approved applicants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.
“As more Kansans are doing online learning and teleworking, being able to stay in your home has never been more important,” said Ryan Vincent, KHRC executive director. “I want to thank Governor Kelly, the SPARK taskforce, and legislators for providing this much-needed support to Kansas families.”
Program funds are limited, and applications will be processed in the order received until all funds are expended, according to KHRC. The agency “strongly encouraged” Kansans to get their applications in as soon as possible.
To apply, visit kshousingcorp.org.
