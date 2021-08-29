Gov. Laura Kelly’s directive for state agencies under the jurisdiction of the Executive Branch to resume remote work operations should have limited impact locally as Miami County government offices will remain open.
County Administrator Shane Krull said the governor's action does not impact the county’s daily presence in county staffed operations. It could however cause some delays in getting items processed, as well as requests, approvals and other business Miami County conducts with the state, he said.
Kelly said Aug. 25 the decision to return to remote work was not made lightly.
“We know that this is a necessary step to prevent COVID-19 infections,” Kelly said. “I am confident that our state employees will continue to provide quality services to all Kansans who need them.”
The remote work model will remain in place through Oct. 4. At that time, a re-assessment of current COVID-19 infection rates will determine when state employees can return to fully on-site work, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Onsite staffing will be limited to those necessary to safely conduct agency operations. Mask requirements, social distancing and other mitigation measures will remain in place for employees whose jobs must be performed on-site, according to the release.
Public offices serving customers have been encouraged to re-institute mitigation measures previously used during the pandemic, such as scheduling “by appointment only” or making allowances for virtual as opposed to in-person interactions, according to the governor’s office.
