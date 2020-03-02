Miami County Emergency Management and the communications division of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the National Weather Service, plans to participate in the Kansas statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, weather permitting.
The monthly testing of the outdoor warning sirens that normally occur on the first Wednesday of every month will take place at that time and will coincide with the statewide drill as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, according to a news release.
