Steff Strong run raises $7,500 for S.O.S.

The fourth annual Steff Strong 5K/10K was held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the trails at Lake Miola.
The event is in memory of Steff Knecht, who passed away in September 2015 following a boating accident.
Each year, the run donates funds to a cause that empowers others to live “Steff Strong.”
This year's event raised enough money to donate $7,500 to buy shoes to give to Paola USD 368 students in need during the S.O.S (Serving Our Students) program next summer.
