Steff Strong run raises $7,500 for S.O.S.

The fourth annual Steff Strong 5K/10K was held Saturday, Sept. 7, at the trails at Lake Miola. This year’s event raised enough money to donate $7,500 to buy shoes to give to Paola USD 368 students in need during the S.O.S (Serving Our Students) program next summer. Pictured are: (from left) Elizabeth Stanchfield, Tammy Thomasson, Jimmy Hay and Debbie Hanf.