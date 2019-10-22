Two people are in custody after a tip about a stolen vehicle led to a chase that resulted in a wreck in Paola on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The incident began when officers from the Osawatomie Police Department were following up on a tip about a stolen vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Upon locating the vehicle, officers attempted to make contact with the driver, who fled the scene, according to the report.
Sirens could be heard throughout downtown Paola around 1 p.m. Tuesday as law enforcement officers from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Paola Police Department joined the brief pursuit.
The chase came to an abrupt ending when the driver of the Hyundai Sonata hit a tree in a yard near the intersection of Pearl and Chippewa streets.
Two suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail, where they are being held on multiple felony warrants, according to the release.
Numerous traffic offenses and other charges are pending, including possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
