LOUISBURG – Broadmoor and Shoreline Drive is first up on the city’s stormwater infrastructure improvement projects to begin soon.
Two other projects at South First and Vine streets, and at South Ninth Street and Rogers Road are slated to be next on the list in the coming months.
The projects are part of a list of priority improvements identified in the city’s stormwater master plan, adopted by the City Council in early 2019.
Construction bids for the project at Broadmoor and Shoreline Drive are scheduled to be opened at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at City Hall.
If the City Council approves the winning bid at a mid-November meeting, a notice to proceed with the project could be issued as early as Nov. 25, per a contract agreement with the winning bidder, City Administrator Nathan Law said.
The construction project is scheduled for 35 working days. Law cautioned that all or part of the work could be delayed by the oncoming winter season.
“Obviously with wintertime it’s difficult to get 35 consecutive (working) days,” Law said.
For that reason, the proposed contract calls for a substantial completion date of April 10 and a final completion date of April 24, Law said.
“If the contractor wants to work on the project in November they could probably do so, but it likely would be March or even April before grass seed could be planted (at the conclusion of the project),” Law said.
Civil engineering firm Olsson, the stormwater master plan’s architect, will be reviewing the bids with city staff to ensure all of the project’s requirements are addressed. The winning bid then will be submitted to the City Council for its approval.
The Broadmoor and Shoreline improvement project, originally estimated in late 2018 to cost about $281,000, was chosen to be first because stormwater has caused flooding in a house in that neighborhood, Law said. The problem was magnified by the unusually wet spring and summer seasons that persisted into the fall.
“Priority wise, it (Broadmoor and Shoreline) is moving ahead because of the more direct impact to the house downstream,” Law said. “They have had actual flooding, not the fear of flooding. Obviously, that’s a concern to us that it’s occurring.”
Law said the temporary construction easement and the permanent stormwater easement for the project have been acquired so there should be no delay from that standpoint.
Assembling the stormwater master plan included input from the City Council, city staff and community members, as well as information gleaned from Olsson’s study of the community’s stormwater system which identified areas needing attention.
Council member Lee Baer made a motion at the council’s Oct. 7 meeting to move the South First and Vine project into second position, ahead of the delayed North Third and Broadway project.
At the meeting, council member Thorvald McKiearnan said he liked Baer’s idea and asked if he would consider amending his motion to move the South Ninth and Rogers Road project ahead of North Third and Broadway as well. The North Third and Broadway project had been slowed by easement delays, Law said.
Baer agreed and amended his motion to include both projects. The council voted 5-0 to approve the motion and move forward with those projects, which were to be narrowed in focus to cut the original cost estimates of $677,000 for South First and Vine and $1.1 million for South Ninth and Rogers. Law said the narrowed scope would still address the key aspects of those projects.
Law said those two projects could be bid collectively to try and get a lower construction price. He said it is possible that the winning bidder for the Broadmoor and Shoreline project could be in a good competitive position to submit a lower bid because they would already be on site.
“We’ve seen that happen with a couple of other projects,” Law said. “We may end up seeing a lower price because they have equipment that’s already here.”
In addition to North Third and Broadway, the other two projects on the short list, in no particular order, are South Broadway and South Fifth streets, and North Metcalf Road and North Ninth Street.
