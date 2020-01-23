PAOLA — The River and Prairie Storyweavers (RAPS) will host their 27th annual Chicken Festival this weekend in Paola.
The event will take place Jan. 24-26 at the Paola Community Center, located at 905 E. Wea St.
The Chicken Festival is a combination of community outreach and a storyteller retreat that will also return to Paola next year from January 15-17, 2021, according to a news release.
Those who love stories, whether they are a storyteller or a story listener, are encouraged to attend.
As part of the community outreach, RAPS tellers will also tell stories in the local schools, the library and senior centers all day Friday, Jan. 24. This year, 10 storytellers will present for eight schools and organizations, according to the release.
The community outreach is offered free to participating schools, organizations and agencies. Those organizations wishing to contact RAPS for scheduling in January 2021 can contact Gary Kuntz, RAPS director, at (816) 896-8611 or raps.secretary@gmail.com.
RAPS will also present a community storytelling concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Paola Community Center.
The storytelling concert features four of RAPS’ most awarded and well-loved storytellers: Christine Henderson, Gary Kuntz, Joyce Slater and Rich White.
Tickets are $5 per individual or $10 per family at the door. Seating will open at 6:30 p.m.
During Friday evening, all day Saturday, and Sunday morning, storytellers will share their favorite stories and music. And there will be a time slot for chicken stories.
For more information about RAPS and the Chicken Festival, go online to www.riverandprairiestoryweavers.org.
RAPS is a non-profit group of storytellers located in the Kansas City area. Its mission is to support the art of oral storytelling and the people who practice this art, according to the release.
