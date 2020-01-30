PAOLA — As director of the River and Prairie Storyweavers (RAPS), Joyce Slater knows how to captivate an audience with her words and actions.
Which is why all eyes were on her as she stepped up to the microphone during the 27th annual Chicken Festival at the Paola Community Center.
It also might have had something to do with the fact that she was wearing a giant chicken head.
Slater was one of several talented storytellers who participated in the festival, which spanned three days.
Storytellers kicked off the fun Friday, Jan. 24, by telling stories at different locations throughout the community, including local schools.
The festival continued on Saturday at the Paola Community Center with stories, music and an auction taking place throughout the day leading up to a concert Saturday night.
Slater was featured at the concert along with three other of RAPS’ most awarded and well-loved storytellers: Christine Henderson, Gary Kuntz and Rich White.
More music and inspirational stories wrapped up the festival Sunday morning.
Stories of all kinds were told throughout the festival, including some featuring music. Rosie Cutrer of Topeka played the banjo and sang a song about Albert Einstein and his famous E = mc2 equation that had the crowd clapping and singing along.
Slater had the audience on the edge of their seats telling a story about how the oldest of three sisters tricked a wolf dressed as their grandmother that was trying to sneak in and capture them.
The story was a Chinese twist on the popular children’s fable “Little Red Riding Hood,” and it featured magical gingko nuts that grow on a tree outside the home.
Storyteller Diane Cox captivated the audience with her rendition of “Go To Sleep, Gecko!: A Balinese Folktale by Margaret Read MacDonald.”
Anyone who missed the storytelling festival will get another opportunity next year. The Chicken Festival is scheduled to return to Paola and take place Jan. 15-17, 2021, at the Paola Community Center.
RAPS is a non-profit group of storytellers located in the Kansas City area. Its mission is to support the art of oral storytelling and the people who practice this art, according to the release.
For more information about RAPS and the Chicken Festival, go online to www.riverandprai riestoryweavers.org.
