Like many high school seniors across Miami County, Libby Storey is trying to make sense of events that unfolded Tuesday, March 17, in Topeka.
In a late afternoon press conference, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all school buildings to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“At first I was thinking that it was just a prank someone made up, that there was no way I walked out of the school for the last time and didn’t know it,” said Storey, a Louisburg High School senior. “My classmates and I have been heartbroken. We are missing out on everything we spent the last 12 years working for. We have been talking to each other trying to make sense of this whole situation, but it has been hard.”
Osawatomie High School senior Kaitlyn Fanning, in a Facebook letter to her classmates, said she keeps telling herself this is all a dream and she’ll wake up eventually.
“I've pinched myself over and over,” Fanning wrote. “But nothing. I feel numb, angry, sad, disappointed and most of all heartbroken. Realizing that I walked out of OHS for the last time as a student is just a crazy thought. We still had exactly two months to go.”
Tears have stained the cheeks of many high school seniors since Tuesday.
Paola High School senior Trinity McDow and Louisburg senior Trinity Moore, two of the county’s top student-athletes, said they broke down thinking about what had been lost.
“If I’m being honest, I cried,” said McDow, a Tri-County Spotlight basketball standout. “Hearing that broke my heart knowing I would not be able to finish out school with my class. I lost everything I wished to experience during my senior year.”
The Louisburg girls soccer team has taken home the state runner-up trophy the past two seasons, and the Lady Cats expected to compete for the state title again this spring.
“It brings so much sadness to think I will never be able to play with such a great team and enjoy playing one last season at LHS,” Moore said. “We have 12 seniors, and to think we won’t have one last run at the state championship is very devastating to us all.”
Moore said once she realized spring sports and all other activities were being canceled along with the school building closures, she broke down in tears for the longest time.
“The amount of tears cried and heartfelt messages sent to teammates and peers is tremendous as we try to cope with this situation,” Moore said. “We are more than a team. We are a family, and we wish that we would be able to have one last season before we graduate.”
Paola senior Mason Hunter also lost a chance to close out his high school career on the baseball diamond with the Panthers.
“When I first heard about school being canceled, I was shocked,” Hunter said. “Knowing my senior season of baseball was gone just like that tore me to pieces. I just broke down.”
Hunter said he started thinking about his classmates.
“Everything we worked for – gone,” Hunter said. “I know we must move forward, but this is definitely not how I expected my senior year to end, as well as not being able to play my senior year of baseball.”
Osawatomie senior Boyd Cole said he is not sure the reality of it has sunk in since the school was on spring break when the news broke.
Cole said last Friday many of his senior friends were not at school because they had left for trips or had plans with their families, and it made his day feel very different. He realized he is going to miss his senior class after graduation.
“The whole situation can be compared to running a race two-thirds of the way, and as you see the finish line in sight the race gets canceled,” said Cole, a multi-sport star athlete for the Trojans. “Going in as a senior, there are high expectations for it to be the best year ever. Our senior year will lack closure.”
The news has been hard on parents, too.
“This is really hard to wrap our minds and hearts around, but people are much more important than graduations, proms and athletic events,” said Ivy Cole, Boyd’s mom and a vice president of First Option Bank. “We have been preaching to our seniors to embrace the lasts (of their senior year) and how they will miss this. Little did we know the meaning of that advice.”
Ivy Cole said seniors are reeling with emotions, and as parents they have to respect that and help their sons and daughters channel those emotions.
“We are all trying to stay focused on the positives, and I have confidence in our district and administration as they are working hard to design a plan to finish out the school year, including ways to move forward with prom and graduation,” Cole said. “They (seniors) know these events will shape them and make them stronger young adults, but it doesn't mean they aren't disappointed.”
Boyd Cole said he will try to remain positive through this pandemic, and once under control, he hopes the school district will to be able to reschedule their last important events.
Paola High School senior Preston Martin tried to make peace with the governor’s decision, amid his tremendous disappointment.
"Personally, I believe this is very stupid and overreacting, but I did read something the other day saying, 'We will never know if we overreacted, but we will always remember if we didn't do enough.' So I accept the governor’s decision,” said Martin, a four-time state champion wrestler for the Panthers.
Louisburg’s Trinity Moore, also a cross country state medalist and school record-holder, said she understands the action was necessary, and she is trying to remain positive in the present and optimistic for the future.
“I think the governor’s actions and decision to shut down schools for the rest of the semester was a little extreme, but very important to prevent the spread of the virus,” Moore said. “I think it had to be done in order to make sure everyone would be safe, even though it affected so many high schoolers in not the best way. I wish it wasn’t for the rest of the school year, but I think it was what was thought best for the situation.”
Many seniors like Boyd Cole were born in the shadow of the 9/11 terrorist attack and are closing out their K-12 education in the midst of a deadly pandemic.
“I remember being on bed-rest with Boyd on 9/11 and not being able to peel myself away from the TV,” Ivy Cole said. “The day he was born we declared war in Afghanistan (Oct. 7, 2001). I will never forget that period of time and how the world stopped spinning.
“In comparison and reflection, I find gratitude,” she said. “I am sad for the lives lost and that we will continue to lose from the virus, but grateful for a country that is taking measures to protect us and minimize the risk. I am also grateful it's not something like 9/11 again.”
Louisburg’s Libby Storey said she also has had time to reflect on the correlation between 9/11 and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Having these two events be the bookends, I think are going to help shape us in major ways – knowing that life-changing events can happen in the blink of an eye will help us not take anything for granted and enjoy the moments we have had with each other,” said Storey, a national gold medalist in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America competition.
Osawatomie’s Kaitlyn Fanning, an all-league softball player for the Lady Trojans who recently signed to play for Benedictine, also urged her classmates to hang on to their memories.
“Realizing that I went to my last sports practice, last band rehearsal, last day at the elementary school for my internship, my last everything is a sad thought,” Fanning wrote in her letter to the Class of 2020. “We walked out of OHS without even realizing it was our last time. Prom, sports, graduation, state band, and the last two months of high school with friends are all gone. We, the class of 2020, need to stick together through this hard time. We've been working for the last 13-plus years for this year. It's still our year, just a little different now. Hold onto all of our memories. Cause we are still the class of 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.