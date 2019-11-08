OSAWATOMIE — Police Chief David Stuteville, Nuisance Enforcement Officer David Ellis and Public Safety Officer Kevin Carpenter took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Osawatomie City Council’s meeting Thursday, Oct. 24, at Memorial Hall.
Stuteville, former deputy chief of the Osawatomie Police Department, was promoted to police chief after chief Ellis accepted the new position of nuisance enforcement officer. Both men began their duties Oct. 20 in an acting capacity until they could be sworn in.
“After speaking with the City Council, staff, and members of the public at recent City Council meetings, it was apparent that we needed to find a long-term solution to address nuisances,” interim City Manager Mike Smith said in mid-October. “I believe that the implementation of this position has the potential to make a great, positive impact on the city and Ellis will fill it well.”
Ellis had retired in 2015 as a lieutenant with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism after 29 years of service. A former part-time officer with the Osawatomie Police Department, Ellis became deputy chief in June 2015 and chief in January 2016, according to Republic archives.
Smith said Ellis’ primary responsibilities will be to start imposing the city’s nuisance ordinances and to heavily utilize the city’s enforcement process.
Smith said after discussions with Stuteville and Ellis he thought the move was a perfect fit for both men.
“I’m excited for both of them, and the council is fully supportive of the change,” Smith said.
Smith said Stuteville understands the needs of the department currently as well as where it needs to go.
“He (Stuteville) has demonstrated strong leadership abilities ... and his broad experience within the department, as well as his strong ties with the Osawatomie community, will help make him an effective police chief,” Smith said.
