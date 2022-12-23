Light snow flurries, fueled by strong winds, created snowdrifts and low visibility early Thursday, Dec. 22, in parts of Miami County as temperatures dipped below zero.
Streets remained relatively quiet in communities across the county, though, with the 48-hour deep freeze Thursday and Friday not leading to any power outages or major traffic accidents.
Temperatures in Miami County hovered between minus 3 and minus 5 degrees Thursday morning, with wind chills ranging from minus 15 to minus 25 degrees.
The bitter temperatures and dangerous wind chills prompted Miami County to close its non-essential offices Thursday.
The Osawatomie City Council meeting originally set for Thursday night was rescheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the City Hall conference room because of the inclement weather, according to an email from the city of Osawatomie.
No power outages were reported in Miami County as of noon Thursday, according to Evergy’s power outage map. Osawatomie has its own electric utility.
Bret Glendening, Osawatomie’s deputy city manager, reported late Thursday morning the city had not experienced power outages or water line breaks that morning.
Schools across the county are on winter break, which reduced traffic on the roadways.
Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins said Thursday morning activity had been light in the city.
The Paola Police Department posted the following safety tips on its Facebook page:
If you’re going to be outside, dress in multiple loose-fitting layers.
Limit your time outside by taking frequent breaks to warmup.
Don't over-exert yourself when you are walking in or shoveling snow.
Stay home and stay inside, if you can.
If you must travel, plan ahead, slow down, and give yourself plenty of room to stop your vehicle.
Louisburg City Hall reported early Thursday it had received no calls to report water line breaks or power outages in the community.
The only casualty in Louisburg early Thursday appeared to be the community’s Christmas tree, located on Broadway Street in the downtown business district. Gusty winds toppled the tree overnight in the green space between City Hall and Fox Hall.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office had additional staff on the roadways.
"We have a great concern for stranded motorists as this weather is severely dangerous at a short amount of time," Undersheriff Matt Kelly said about 2 p.m. Thursday.
No injury accidents had occurred on county roadways, Kelly said.
From midnight to noon Thursday, sheriff's office patrol vehicles had responded to a pair of non-injury accidents, six vehicle checks, three motorist assists and two reports of vehicles in the ditch.
Kelly said the office had not received any reports of power outages caused by the storm.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for Miami County and the surrounding region through Thursday evening, and a wind chill warning from noon Thursday to noon, Saturday, Dec. 24.
The temperature was expected to remain below zero for the remainder of Thursday but reach a high of 11 degrees by late Friday afternoon. Wind chills could drop to 30 below zero.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, located at 209 S. Pearl St. in Paola, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday, Dec. 21, the community room at the sheriff’s office has been opened as a warming center for those in need, due to anticipated inclement conditions and subzero temperatures.
"Our community room has not been occupied yet, but at the request of citizens we have reached out to individuals where a concern has been made," Undersheriff Kelly said Thursday. "We will continue to keep the room open until the weather gets better."
