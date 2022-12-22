Light snow flurries, fueled by strong winds, created snowdrifts and low visibility early Thursday, Dec. 22, in Miami County.
But streets remained relatively quiet in communities across the county.
Temperatures in Miami County hovered between minus 3 and minus 5 degrees Thursday morning, with wind chills ranging from minus 15 to minus 25 degrees.
The bitter temperatures and dangerous wind chills prompted Miami County to close its non-essential offices Thursday.
The Osawatomie City Council meeting originally set for Thursday night has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the City Hall conference room because of the inclement weather, according to an email from the city of Osawatomie.
No power outages had been reported in Miami County as of noon Thursday, according to Evergy’s power outage map. Osawatomie has its own electric utility.
Bret Glendening, Osawatomie’s deputy city manager, reported late Thursday morning the city had not experienced power outages or water line breaks that morning.
He said the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system on the city’s east water tower was not functioning properly so the city could not monitor the tower's water level.
“We are moving to a 24-hour operation at the water plant until the temperatures warm up and we can troubleshoot the issue,” Glendening said in an email. “This is a protective measure to ensure we maintain adequate pressure in our in our system in the event we have a break.”
Schools across the county are on winter break, which reduced traffic on the roadways.
Paola Police Chief Eric Jenkins said Thursday morning activity had been light in the city.
The Paola Police Department posted the following safety tips on its Facebook page:
- If you’re going to be outside, dress in multiple loose-fitting layers.
- Limit your time outside by taking frequent breaks to warmup.
- Don't over-exert yourself when you are walking in or shoveling snow.
- Stay home and stay inside, if you can.
- If you must travel, plan ahead, slow down, and give yourself plenty of room to stop your vehicle.
Louisburg City Hall reported early Thursday it had received no calls to report water line breaks or power outages in the community.
The only casualty in Louisburg early Thursday appeared to be the community’s Christmas tree, located on Broadway Street in the downtown business district. Gusty winds toppled the tree overnight in the green space between City Hall and Fox Hall.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for Miami County and the surrounding region through Thursday evening, and a wind chill warning from noon Thursday to noon, Saturday, Dec. 24. The temperature was expected to remain below zero for the remainder of Thursday but reach a high of 11 degrees by late Friday afternoon. Wind chills could drop to 30 below zero.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, located at 209 S. Pearl St. in Paola, announced on its Facebook page Wednesday, Dec. 21, the community room at the sheriff’s office has been opened as a warming center for those in need, due to the forecasted weather and subzero temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.