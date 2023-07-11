Sunflower Recovery Center had a ribbon cutting for its grand reopening. Members of the staff pictured for the ribbon cutting are (from left) Tammy Jackson, Amy Rhea, Lisa Simmons, Dianne Seibel, Katie Connell, Ashawnte Anderson, and (in front) Finnley the therapy dog.
OSAWATOMIE – Sunflower Recovery Center celebrated its grand reopening with facility tours, music, food and fun.
Sunflower Recovery Center also announced a new scholarship program, offering scholarships to pay for a patient’s treatment.
The patient must live in Miami County. The deadline to file an application is July 21. The first scholarship will be awarded Aug. 4.
The individual who is chosen will have to sign a contract to follow specific guidelines.
Tammy Jackson, Amy Rhea, Lisa Simmons, Dianne Seibel, Katie Connell, Ashawnte Anderson and Libby Rohr celebrated the grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with therapy dog Finnley.
Miami County Commissioner George Pretz was one of the visitors for the event, taking a tour with his wife, Marjorie.
Sunflower Recovery Center offers residential treatment, partial hospitalization programs and intensive outpatient treatment.
The center offers specialized programs, therapies and activities designed for each individual for drug and alcohol treatment, including eating disorder treatment, fitness programs, music therapy, cooking class, yoga for recovery, family program, professional program and maternity program.
The center also offers resources from recovery blogs to drug and alcohol addiction Ebooks.
The newly remodeled facility offers new bedrooms, game room with ping pong and shuffleboard tables, foosball table and weight room, new lounge areas and washer and dryer station.
Scholarship applications are available at Sunflower Recovery Center.
All treatment costs and prescription costs will be included in the cost of the scholarship.
Applications can be mailed to Sunflower Recovery Center-Scholarship at 29875 W. 399th St., Osawatomie, Kan. 66064 or emailed to swr@sunflowerrecovery.com with subject line: scholarship.
Sunflower Recovery Center accepts most major insurances, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana and United Health Care.
