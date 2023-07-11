230705_mr_sun_recovery_01

Sunflower Recovery Center had a ribbon cutting for its grand reopening. Members of the staff pictured for the ribbon cutting are (from left) Tammy Jackson, Amy Rhea, Lisa Simmons, Dianne Seibel, Katie Connell, Ashawnte Anderson, and (in front) Finnley the therapy dog. 

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

OSAWATOMIE – Sunflower Recovery Center celebrated its grand reopening with facility tours, music, food and fun.

Sunflower Recovery Center also announced a new scholarship program, offering scholarships to pay for a patient’s treatment.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

