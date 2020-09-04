School district superintendents said they were pleased with a modification to the Miami County Health Department’s “close-contact” guidance that removes the 6 feet of separation rule as long as masks are being appropriately worn by everyone in the classroom.
The new guidance, which pertains exclusively to classrooms, went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“The modification allowed some of our students to return to the classroom,” Paola Superintendent Matt Meek said Thursday, Sept. 3.
In statement sent to parents on Aug. 27, USD 368 reported a Paola High School student had tested positive for COVID-19.
Osawatomie Superintendent Justin Burchett said Thursday the modification had an immediate impact.
“The changes approved by Miami County Health Department (MCHD) released our two elementary classes from their modified quarantines,” Burchett said.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the district reported a Trojan Elementary staff member had tested positive. The next day, the district reported a second Trojan Elementary staff member had tested positive, as well as an Osawatomie Middle School staff member and a district office staff member.
“Families were contacted yesterday afternoon to notify them that students could return to school as early as today,” Burchett said Thursday. “If families wished, they could remain as home-based students until they felt comfortable returning. The vast majority of students returned today.”
COVID-19 cases have been reported in Louisburg USD 416 as well.
“We have had four positive staff members and four positive students,” Louisburg Superintendent Brian Biermann said Wednesday. “All staff members have been hourly staff members. No teachers have tested positive.”
Biermann added that only one of the cases, a Louisburg High School student, required any students to quarantine after the MCHD investigation. Parents and students were notified about this case, he said.
In a Facebook report Thursday, MCHD said, “At this time, we have no evidence of school-classroom related transmission.”
MCHD disease investigator Christena Beer told county commissioners at their study session Wednesday that she anticipated more cases would be coming from the school districts. On Thursday, Osawatomie USD 367 reported a middle school student had tested positive.
“We’ve had a significant uptick in cases over the last week, since last Thursday,” Beer said. “We have had a substantial amount of cases associated with the school districts, both with students, with staff, parents, guardians, family members who have tested positive.”
The new guidance for K-12 school classrooms states that because mask wearing has proven to be an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, students and teachers wearing masks are considered low risk of contracting COVID-19 even if they were within six feet of an infectious individual.
That’s a departure from previous Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) guidelines requiring masks and six feet of distance between students.
In describing the modification at the county study session Wednesday, Beer told commissioners the health department has been following KDHE guidelines since March.
Those guidelines do not align with Gov. Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-59 which stipulates six feet of separation is not necessary, Beer said.
Superintendent Meek said in an email the change was requested by the school districts to close a loophole between school and health department guidelines.
“As school districts, we have to follow the executive order 20-59 and the recommendations from the Kansas State Department of Education Navigating Change Document,” Meek said. “KDHE quarantine regulations do not align with the executive order. Therefore we had students doing exactly what we had asked them to do, but got caught between two sets of standards.
“I am appreciative that the health department and county agreed and worked with the school districts to resolve this discrepancy,” Meek added.
Beer told county commissioners that the discrepancy has presented challenges. The issue has not played out in some other counties where students aren’t returning to the classroom until after the Labor Day holiday, so Miami County found itself on somewhat of an island.
“With each new situation that we have had, we have consulted with KDHE to get the most up-to-date guidance,” Beer said. “We were some of the first schools to open with in-person instruction. One of the main issues that we’ve had to figure out is that Executive Order 20-59 allows school districts to space students less than six feet apart.”
In the new health guidance document for K-12 schools, the county health department states it does not recommend excluding students and staff who are in close contact of a COVID-19 positive individual, as long as masks were being worn correctly, covering nose and mouth. The full document is available for review on the county’s website.
The modification is supported by Dr. Donald Banks, the county’s health officer, who signed the document Wednesday afternoon. The County Commission does not set health guidance nor quarantine guidelines, so a vote on the modification was not required Wednesday. But all five commissioners offered verbal support for the modification.
“Since March, Dr. Banks and the staff at the Miami County Health Department have felt comfortable knowing that masks do work,” Beer said. “We have evidence of that, real life evidence.”
The health department didn’t enter into the modification lightly.
Beer said the county health department’s close-contact modification is based on current data and science, as well as other expert analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), KDHE, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Superintendent Biermann supports the modified guidance from the health department, and said it will help school districts in Miami County continue to provide a safe learning environment for their students and staff.
“We have many safety measures in place and preventative procedures in place that will help us navigate the pandemic,” Biermann said. “I appreciate the MCHD, Dr. Banks and the county commissioners supporting this guidance as we work together in navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Superintendent Burchett said he didn’t think the modification would have a significant impact on the district because it had developed procedures to limit the amount of contact within six feet for an extended period inside classrooms.
“If we have unmasked activity inside the buildings, we do everything we can to provide for a six feet distance between staff and students or use alternative PPE (barriers),” Burchett said. “Our students have handled the wearing of masks better than we could have expected.”
Meek said he was confident that safety protocols Paola USD 368 has in place are working.
“I cannot say enough positives about our students and staff for continuing to persevere during these unprecedented times,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.