PAOLA – A 60-year-old Paola man has been arrested in connection with the burglary of Miami Lumber on Feb. 17.
Randall Allen Wilson was taken into custody at his Paola home and was booked into the Miami County Jail on charges of burglary, felony theft, and criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
Investigators got several leads after posting security video images of the suspect and his vehicle on the department’s Facebook page and asking for the public’s help in tracking down the suspect.
The suspect shattered the front glass doors and entered Miami Lumber at about 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. The suspect collected about $2,400 worth of Stanley “Fat Max” tape measures and Diablo brand saw blades. He placed the items into a brown tub, which the suspect brought with him. The suspect was seen on video leaving the business and heading north on N. Pearl St. at about 10:30 p.m., according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.