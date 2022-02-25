Law enforcement officers are still searching for a suspect and vehicle involved in a pursuit that began in Anderson County and went into Miami County on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Capt. Matt Kelly of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was reportedly driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado with temporary tags that entered Miami County via U.S. Highway 169 at 6:18 p.m. on Feb. 23.
Kelly said the Miami County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit and even deployed a tire deflation device.
“We believe it was a good attempt and hit one tire,” Kelly said.
The pursuit continued, though, and the primary pursuing vehicle from Anderson County lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Lookout Road between Kansas Highway 68 and 287th Street, Kelly said.
It is believed that the suspect’s truck may have entered a field on either side, Kelly said.
A perimeter was set up, and the sheriff’s office searched the area using drones and thermal imaging thanks to air support from the Kansas Highway Patrol. At 8:07 p.m., the search was called off after law enforcement officials were unable to locate the vehicle or suspect.
Kelly said he believes the suspect escaped the area before the perimeter was established.
“We do not feel there is any threat to the community as a result from this incident,” Kelly said. “We are still actively looking for the vehicle, which we believe experienced at least one tire deflation.”
Local residents were notified of the incident via the Everbridge notification system.
