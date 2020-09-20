PAOLA - A man fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident near Paola on Sunday, Sept. 20, prompting a widespread search, but he was later apprehended near Louisburg.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office made a post on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon, alerting the public that a suspect fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident in the area of 311th Street and Baptiste Drive.
The post was later updated, stating that the suspect was unable to be located, even though searchers used a drone and a K-9.
The suspect was described as an 18-year-old Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black jeans and black shoes.
He was last believed to be between 295th Street and 311th Street in the area of Victory Road, according to the post.
On Monday morning, the sheriff's office updated the post again, this time saying that the suspect was taken into custody that morning just south/west of Louisburg thanks to help from vigilant residents.
