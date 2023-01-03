The female victim of a New Year’s Day shooting in Miami County remains in critical condition, and the 36-year-old suspect in the case was found dead Tuesday, Jan. 3, at his Grandview, Mo., home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, after receiving a report of a person lying in the ditch with an apparent gunshot wound.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they began to provide medical treatment to the victim, who has only been identified as an adult female in her 40s. The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and she remains there in critical condition, according to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 3.
While on scene, detectives were able to identify a suspect, John Raymond Gray, 36, of Grandview, Mo.
Detectives contacted the Grandview Police Department to assist with locating the suspect. Gray’s vehicle was located in his driveway. Contact was attempted at the residence by the Grandview Police Department but was unsuccessful, according to the release.
A warrant was obtained for Gray’s pickup truck, a white Ram 1500, which is believed to be the scene of the shooting. The vehicle is believed to have been in Miami County at the time of the shooting, and it was transported to the crime lab for processing, according to the release.
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, detectives received a phone call from the Grandview Police Department advising that Gray was located inside his residence, deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.
Through the investigation, it was learned that Gray and the victim left the residence in Grandview, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 1, and then drove to Miami County where the shooting occurred. Gray then drove to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road, where he removed the victim from the vehicle before returning to his residence in Grandview, according to the release.
Sheriff’s office officials expressed appreciation for assistance from Miami County Emergency Medical Services, Louisburg Fire Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, and the Grandview Police Department during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous or the investigations division at (913) 294-3232 ext. 188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.