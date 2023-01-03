Police sirens

The female victim of a New Year’s Day shooting in Miami County remains in critical condition, and the 36-year-old suspect in the case was found dead Tuesday, Jan. 3, at his Grandview, Mo., home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, after receiving a report of a person lying in the ditch with an apparent gunshot wound.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos