PAOLA – Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident in the area of 311th Street and Baptiste Drive on Sunday, Sept. 20.
The sheriff’s office made a post on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon, alerting the public and advising them to avoid the area.
The post was later updated, stating that the suspect was unable to be located, even though searchers used a drone and a K-9.
The suspect is described as an 18-year-old Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black jeans and black shoes.
He was last believed to be between 295th Street and 311th Street in the area of Victory Road, according to the post.
Anyone who sees someone matching the description is advised to not approach and instead call 911, according to the post.
