PAOLA — Paola Police Department detectives are searching for a suspect in connection with the reported burglary of Miami Lumber on Feb. 17.
According to a news release from the Paola Police Department, a white male dressed in blue jeans and wearing a dark hoodie and mask forced entry into Miami Lumber at about 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
The suspect arrived in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a late 1990s or early 2000s Toyota 4Runner, and shattered the front glass doors, according to the release.
The suspect then entered the store and collected about $2,400 worth of Stanley “Fat Max” tape measures and Diablo brand saw blades. He placed the items into a brown tub, which the suspect brought with him. The suspect was seen on video leaving the business and heading north on N. Pearl St. at about 10:30 p.m., according to the release.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle are encouraged to contact Capt. Kevin Colwell or Det. Sgt. Marc Miller of the Paola Police Department at (913) 259-3640.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.