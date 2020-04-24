Law enforcement officials have arrested one suspect but are still searching for another following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Thursday, April 23.
A Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a Jeep Cherokee for illegal registration in the area of 311th Street and Oak Grove Road at 7:44 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle fled from the deputy, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The deputy initiated a pursuit, and another deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device, causing the suspect’s vehicle to go off the road and into a ditch in the area of 343rd Street and Jingo Road, according to the release.
Two suspects fled on foot from the vehicle. One suspect was apprehended after a short foot chase by the deputy who initiated the pursuit. The second suspect was able to elude the deputies, according to the release.
The Kansas Highway Patrol, Louisburg Police Department and Olathe Police Department were called to assist with tracking the fleeing suspect. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center also issued a Code Red alert message to notify residents within a two-mile radius of the crash location, according to the release.
The Olathe Police Department utilized a K9, the Kansas Highway Patrol utilized an aircraft, and the Louisburg Police Department set up a perimeter in the area, but after more than two hours of searching the area, the suspect was still not located, according to the release.
The Jeep Cherokee was confirmed stolen out of Osawatomie. The suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts or pants and barefoot. Anyone who sees the suspect is advised to not approach and instead call 911 immediately, according to the release.
The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Osawatomie Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the sheriff’s office investigations division at (913) 294-3232 ext. 188 or call the Miami County TIPS Hotline at (913) 294-TIPS (8477).
