OSAWATOMIE – The Osawatomie Police Department is investigating reports of an adult male in a vehicle attempting to make contact with juveniles in the community.
The reports come on the heels of an initial report the department received Wednesday, April 7, that a white passenger vehicle with multiple occupants was attempting to make contact with juveniles at school bus locations.
The initial report was investigated by the police department, and the vehicle and individuals involved were located. Officers learned that the occupants of the vehicle were also juveniles, and further investigation revealed that there was no criminal intent, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Following the investigation, the police department received two additional reports of an adult male in a vehicle attempting to make contact with juveniles in the community. Officers are investigating the matter to determine if the additional reports are related to the first in any way, according to the release.
Members of the department’s investigations division have made contact with all USD 367 schools, and the entities are working together to resolve the matter, according to the release.
The Osawatomie Police Department is asking members of the public to reinforce safety precautions with their children and build a family plan on what to do if a stranger attempts contact.
Officers are also providing an extra presence during the mornings and afternoons at bus stop locations, according to the release.
