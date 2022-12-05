Two familiar faces in the Miami County legal world have been appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to fill two new 6th Judicial District Court positions.
Gov. Kelly announced Monday, Dec. 5, that Elizabeth H. Sweeney-Reeder of Paola and Richard M. Fisher Jr. of Osawatomie have been appointed to two judgeship positions in the 6th Judicial District, which is composed of Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties.
Sweeney-Reeder currently is the Miami County Attorney.
“Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder has a history of public service through her work as a prosecutor in the Miami County Attorney’s office,” Gov. Kelly said in a news release. “I am confident she will continue to serve the community with the same level of care and dedication to her new position on the 6th District Bench.”
Sweeney-Reeder is active in the legal community with her membership in the Kansas County and District Attorney’s Association, Kansas Women Attorney’s Association, Miami County Bar Association, and National District Attorney’s Association, according to the release.
“I am honored to be selected as a District Judge for the Sixth Judicial District,” Sweeney-Reeder said. “I have dedicated my career to serving my community and I look forward to continuing.”
She added that Miami County has always been special to her.
“Miami County has been a great place to work and live,” Sweeney-Reeder said. “My career has been one of service, whether working in child support enforcement or prosecution. For over 16 years, I have taken great pleasure in working, serving, and living in my community.”
Sweeney-Reeder said she is ready to take on the challenges of serving behind the bench as a judge.
“As a District Judge, I look forward to serving the entire Sixth Judicial District,” Sweeney-Reeder said. “I believe that those individuals who appear in front of me should be treated with respect and have their cases heard timely, with decisions rendered promptly. This district is currently served by very knowledgeable and experienced judges. I am thrilled to be able to soon call them my colleagues and to learn from them as we work together.”
Fisher Jr. is the owner of Richard M. Fisher LLC. He is active in the legal community with his membership in the Kansas Bar Association, according to the release.
“Fisher’s courtroom experience and diverse legal background make him well-prepared for this position,” Gov. Kelly said. “I know his breadth of experience in the district will serve him well in his transition to the 6th District Bench.”
Fisher Jr. also is a member of the Osawatomie school board.
“Over the years I have devoted my legal practice to the 6th Judicial District,” Fisher said. “I am committed to providing integrity, fairness, judicial access, attention, respect and to continue the high standards that our current Judges in the 6th Judicial District exemplify.”
District Court Judges in the 6th Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.
The other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Jacklyn Paletta and Valorie R. Leblanc, according to the release.
“The judicial selection process has been a long one,” Sweeney-Reeder said. “I could not have gone through this process without the support of my family, friends, and co-workers. In particular, my co-workers at the Miami County Attorney’s Office (Sarah Stewart, Deputy County Attorney; Rebecca Silvermintz, Assistant County Attorney; and Madeline Bjorklun, Assistant County Attorney; and our support staff team of Kelly Franke, Bonnie Gray, and Angie Baumann) have been invaluable in keeping the office running smoothly during this time. I have been fortunate to work with and be supported by this exceptional group. I will miss working with these dedicated public servants, but I am confident that they will continue to prosecute cases with the integrity and professionalism that has been characteristic of the Miami County Attorney’s Office since before I took office.”
The new judge positions were created through 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267, the bipartisan budget plan; and Kansas Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020.
Before the two new additions, the 6th Judicial District had four district judges and one magistrate judge. Chief Judge Amy Harth oversees the judicial district and is based at the Miami County Courthouse in Paola. She is joined by Judge Steven Montgomery at the Miami County Courthouse, as well as Judge Mark Ward in Bourbon County and District Magistrate Judge Valorie Leblanc in Bourbon County. The District Judge position in Linn County recently was filled by Andrea Purvis, who Gov. Kelly appointed to fill the vacancy left when Judge Terri Johnson retired.
“The district is so grateful to the Legislature for funding these much-needed positions,” Judge Harth said.
Harth has been working with Miami County commissioners, sheriff’s office staff and other county personnel for the past several months ever since it was announced in the spring that the 6th Judicial District will receive two new judges.
A variety of options have been considered for finding additional space for judges, and Harth said some court hearings soon will start taking place inside the commission chambers of the Miami County Administration Building to see how it works. Sheriff’s office personnel have worked to make sure there is adequate security.
Harth said the current plan is to have one of the new judges based in Miami County and the other in Bourbon County, but it’s too early to give any more details as to who might be serving where.
Sweeney-Reeder’s current Miami County Attorney job is an elected position, and Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts said the procedure to find her replacement will be similar to how Tricia Lee was elected to replace outgoing Miami County Treasurer Jennie Fyock in the fall of 2021.
Dakotah Parshall, chair of the county’s Republican Party, will send out letters to all precinct members inviting them to a convention. Parshall said that at the convention people will be able to nominate candidates for the county attorney position, and all candidates will be given time to speak. The precinct members will then vote to select the next county attorney.
