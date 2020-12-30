Editor's note: With the calendar getting ready to turn over to a new year, the Republic is taking a look back at the top stories of 2020 that impacted the lives of Miami County residents.
The top story for everyone was clearly the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus was so disruptive this year in different ways that it actually accounts for our top four stories this year.
There were still times of celebration, such as a sale bringing new life and opportunities to the Midway Drive-in and a couple of planned business proposals at Paola’s Industrial Park.
There was also plenty of controversy surrounding topics such as the election and the wearing of masks.
Before we officially kick off 2021, we hope you enjoy this look back at the top 10 stories of the past year.
When the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in China in November 2019, the coronavirus didn’t register a blip on the local radar. But that would soon change.
The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11 after it had been reported in at least 114 countries.
Less than a week later, the threat of the pandemic’s spread delivered a blow to the state’s education system as many districts were letting out classes for spring break.
Gov. Laura Kelly on March 17 ordered the closure of all K-12 schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year to slow the COVID-19 spread.
Like many high school seniors across Miami County, Libby Storey tried to make sense of events that unfolded that day in Topeka.
“At first I was thinking that it was just a prank someone made up, that there was no way I walked out of the school for the last time and didn’t know it,” said Storey, a Louisburg High School senior who was on spring break when the governor made her announcement.
“My classmates and I have been heartbroken,” Storey said. “We are missing out on everything we spent the last 12 years working for. We have been talking to each other trying to make sense of this whole situation, but it has been hard.”
As school districts started adopting continuous learning plans to teach students off-site for the remainder of the school year, they also developed inventive ways to supply meals to students.
Miami County eateries, like restaurants across the state, were ordered to close their dine-in options to the public in March, but carry-out, drive-through windows, and delivery services would still be available. Some restaurants shuttered their doors permanently.
Businesses across the county were experiencing the economic sting of the pandemic, but they still found ways to help others.
Michelle Kaiser, owner of Town Square Event Design in Paola, said in March all of her events had been canceled for the next eight weeks. She estimated the fallout had already cost her about $100,000.
On March 20, she cleaned out the Town Square fridges and put together to-go meals of lasagna and tuna casserole that she sold to local families.
“I’ve been trying to think of ways to help,” Kaiser said. “I can cook. I know not everyone cooks.”
More directives would come out of Topeka in the days ahead.
Kelly, during a press conference March 28, announced a statewide stay-at-home order for Kansas to help fight the spread of the virus.
Several Kansas counties, including Miami County, had already issued stay-at-home orders for their residents, but Kelly said she believed a statewide order would be easier for everyone to follow.
“A patchwork approach is a recipe for confusion,” Kelly said. “Statewide uniformity will ensure we’re all playing by the same rules, and it will help prevent an influx of new cases for local health departments, many of which are already stretched to the max.”
A statewide order preventing gatherings of more than 10 people was already in place. Grappling over the Democrat governor’s directive to limit religious gatherings and funerals to 10 people reached the state Supreme Court, and caused backlash from Republican leadership.
Churches found ways to continue to reach their congregations, including broadcasting their services through social media outlets.
During regularly scheduled times for private confessions, Father Barry Clayton could be found sitting in a chair in the parking lot of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Osawatomie.
“The drive-thru confessions has worked out,” Father Clayton said. “It is not ideal, but people have been understanding of the situation and have taken advantage of this opportunity.”
The Miami County Health Department reported April 4 that two residents had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first two cases in the county.
Events in the spring, summer and fall were either postponed or canceled to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
The Paola Roots Festival was one of the first large events to cancel due to the pandemic.
“With a heavy heart, the Paola Roots Festival Committee has postponed the 31st Annual Paola Roots Festival,” according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.
The statewide stay-at-home order was lifted in early May. But the economic ramifications would be felt for months to come.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, said she was very concerned about the long-term economic impact of the pandemic.
“The virus is bad, but the fiscal fallout is going to impact us for a while,” Tyson said. “We are going to have a major economic downturn.”
State and federal dollars began pouring in through a variety of grant programs to offer assistance to businesses and individuals in an attempt to jump start the economy.
As the calendar flipped to July, Miami County residents and elected officials at the city and county level debated the use of masks and whether they should be required as mandated by Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order.
All five Miami County commissioners approved a resolution during a special meeting July 2 which makes wearing a mask or facial covering in public a strong suggestion but not a mandatory requirement, overruling the governor’s executive order.
The commission’s decision did not prevent communities from adopting their own mask ordinances.
The cities of Osawatomie and Paola established mask ordinances, joining the city of Spring Hill. By July 14, all three communities had mandated the wearing of masks.
When school districts resumed classes in August, masks were part of their strategy to keep students, teachers, administrators and staff safe and school doors open by limiting exposure when cases did arise — as they did for all of the county’s school districts.
With cases rising by 30 percent in November, Miami County commissioners decided during a special meeting Nov. 23 to not opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order and instead allow for her statewide mask mandate to take effect throughout Miami County on Nov. 25.
The mask issue came to the forefront after Gov. Kelly issued a mask mandate executive order Nov. 18 that gave county commissions one week to craft a face-covering ordinance.
Counties still had the option of opting out of the mandate.
The commission heard passionate appeals on both sides of the issue during a public comment session.
“To me, it’s such a small thing to do to protect people,” Commissioner Phil Dixon said.
Despite taking precautions, the pandemic showed no signs of slowing down.
The county had recorded approximately 1,585 total cases and 12 deaths as of Dec. 23.
Providing a ray of hope for better things to come in 2021, Miami County Medical Center received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16 and began vaccinating its front-line caregivers.
