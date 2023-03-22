PAOLA — Paola City Council members are working with Rausch Coleman Homes to try and make new homes more affordable in the connected development of Indian Hills and Hidden Meadows.
Council members, during their February meeting, approved a resolution of support for Rausch Coleman Homes to submit with its application to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credit Program.
The program, which was established by House Bill 2237, was designed to facilitate investment in housing in communities that lack adequate housing.
The program allows for the issuance of tax credits up to $30,000 per residential unit for qualified housing projects located in a county with a population between 25,000 and 75,000.
Rausch Coleman Homes’ application is for 24 Housing Investor Tax Credits, one for each of its lots in the developments of Indian Hills and Hidden Meadows. In 2021, Rausch Coleman Homes purchased the remaining lots in the now connected Indian Hills and Hidden Meadows to finish the single-family residential development.
Paola City Manager Randi Shannon said there have been 17 new homes constructed, but only seven of them have sold.
“The hope is these tax credits will help to lower the purchase prices of those homes to make them go a little quicker and not sit on them as long,” Shannon told the council members.
The development offers a variety of one- and two-story homes ranging in size from 1,243 square feet to 2,347 square feet, according to city documents.
During a previous work session, council members learned that the developer hopes to use the tax credits to reduce the average cost of the new homes from $285,000 to about $245,000.
