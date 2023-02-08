LOUISBURG – The first session in the Miami County Legislative Breakfast Series Saturday can be summed up with one word: taxes.
Local legislators weighed in several tax-related issues, from sales tax on food to school tax credits and a single-rate income tax bracket during the breakfast Saturday, Feb. 4, at Louisburg Middle School.
Proposed legislation in the House and Senate related to school choice and tax credits that would allow parents to send their students to a private school or another school district evolved into a debate about school funding among Republican and Democrat colleagues on the panel.
Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, said overall she supports school choice but a proposed House bill that would put government money into the hands of private schools, rather than public schools, has a lot of issues.
“As it’s written, I’m not supporting it,” Parshall said. “I think there is a lot of work we need to do on it.”
Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, said the big issue with a proposed tax credit bill, as well as several similar bills, is that it’s a massive tax credit.
As far as allowing funds to be shifted to the private schools, Holscher said the Legislature has struggled to fund public schools over the past several years.
“We are constitutionally obligated, but yet we seem to struggle every year and have debates over school funding,” Holscher said. “How are we supposed to then fund two systems. In the end, when you have these tax plans and these quote, ‘educational scholarships,’ in other states where this same type of plan has been implemented it’s eight out of 10 kids who are already in private schools benefitting, sometimes even higher.”
It comes down to a matter of shuffling funds, which Holscher does not support.
“If we have struggled to meet our financial obligations to one system, as far as public schools, how are we going to fund two systems.”
Holscher said the situation is compounded by public education facing one of its largest teacher shortages in recent memory and that the state is not properly funding special education.
While the state has appropriately funded regular education, special education is a different matter, she said.
“If we are not taking care of our most vulnerable children, then we will have other issues in the future that will then cost more,” Holscher said.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican, disagreed with her counterpart.
“We are funding special ed,” she said.
Tyson said the state spends $4 billion on K-12 public education in Kansas’ 286 public school districts. When federal and local dollars are factored in, the total rises to more than $6 billion, she said.
“Now you have to ask yourself, where’s that money going,” Tyson said. “My dad would always say it doesn’t matter how much money you make if you can’t manage the money. And I totally agree with that.”
Food sales tax
With regard to state sales tax on food, Holscher said the original plan was to remove state sales tax on food at once, and the plan got changed to an incremental phase out of the tax. She said the governor is once again pushing for total elimination of food sales tax.
The bill was modified to cutting state sales tax on groceries.
“We have the revenue, and we had the revenue last year to cover it as well,” Holscher said. “A lot of people in the community are saying why are we phasing it in when we have this revenue base, and we can go ahead and do the total elimination.
“Because the fact of the matter is that it hurts people on fixed income as well as the impoverished to a higher degree (by not totally eliminating the food sales tax),” Holscher said. “That is the type of relief we need, and we need it immediately.”
Tyson said phasing in the elimination of state sales tax on groceries was the wise choice.
“I love how the governor keeps saying we should have removed it all at once,” Tyson said. “ But the fiscal note on that was larger than the 2012 tax cut that she keeps referring to how reckless they were and how they broke the state.
“So, would you want to repeat that action, if that was the case?” Tyson said. “No, you would put a gradual decrease in to make sure that the coffers could handle it, and that’s what the Legislature did. We went from 6.5 (percent) to 4.0 this year, and then we go to 2.0 next year and the year after it goes to zero on state.”
Tyson said the fiscal note was massive, about $500 million, to do it all at once.
“We are looking at income tax changes, we are looking at property tax, but if we put it all in the food basket all at once, then we may not get the social security cut,” she said. “Which one would you rather have, social security or the food? That’s what it comes down to sometimes.”
Parshall said the food sales tax bill was confusing because it doesn’t include all foods and it doesn’t include eliminating county and city food sales tax.
“I would like to see the counties and cities do something there, but we would have to pass legislation to allow them to do that,” she said.
Parshall said she was one of 11 Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to eliminate the state sales tax on food completely.
But that said, Parshall offered another observation about the bill’s outcome.
“We would have eliminated state sales tax on food if the governor would not have vetoed it twice,” Parshall said.
Legislators talked about other tax issues, including upcoming legislation that would propose to install a single income tax bracket for all wage earners.
“That means if you make $10,000 or $100,000, you would pay the same percentage,” Tyson said. “I know leadership is interested in it.”
Tyson said it would be difficult to implement, especially because of the 2017 income tax increase, which she did not support.
"It was the largest single tax increase in the state of Kansas, and most of the burden was on low and medium income individuals,” Tyson said.
The next session in the breakfast series will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Osawatomie High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.