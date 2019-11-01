OSAWATOMIE – Tebo Creek BBQ has been red hot on the barbecue event circuit in 2019.
The barbecue team was named grand champion of the 2019 Border War Barbecue event Oct. 25-26 at John Brown Memorial Park in Osawatomie. It marked Tebo Creek BBQ’s third grand championship in its last five competitions, according to the team’s Facebook post.
“This is our fourth year cooking the Border War BBQ in Osawatomie, Ks. It hasn’t always been kind to us but it is always a great time,” the team wrote in its Facebook post.
The contest smiled on Tebo Creek BBQ this year. The team took first place in ribs, sixth place in brisket, seventh place in chicken and 15th place in pork to earn the grand champion title. Dirt Road BBQ was named reserve champion.
Forty-four teams competed in the Border War BBQ this year.
The top 15 overall teams were: 1. Tebo Creek BBQ; 2. Dirt Road BBQ; 3. Slaps BBQ; 4. All Forked Up For Q; 5. Wood Hook BBQ; 6. Man Meat BBQ; 7. Chase Brothers BBQ; 8. Gettin’ Sauced; 9. Boxer Q BBQ; 10. Hogline; 11. Bull Creek BBQ; 12. High I Que II; 13. Geo Smokers; 14. Fat & Dumb BBQ; 15. 777 BBQ.
The top three finishers in each individual category were:
Chicken: 1. High i Que II; 2. Piggin’ Wiskey O.G.; 3. Bull Creek BBQ.
Pork ribs: 1. Tebo Creek BBQ; 2. Slaps BBQ; 3. Dirt Road BBQ.
Pork: 1. Slaps BBQ ; 2. House’s Bar-B-Que; 3. Dirt Road BBQ.
Brisket: 1. Fat & Dumb BBQ; 2. Wood Hook BBQ; 3. Hogline.
Sausage: 1. Three Brothers Different MO; 2. Chase Brothers BBQ; 3. Irwin’s Pit Crew BBQ.
Dessert: 1. Big Al and the Boys Barbecue; 2. Smokey Bottom Boys BBQ; 3. All Forked Up for Q.
Kids-Q, ages 5-9: 1. Caleb N.; 2. Issy D.; 3. Bentlie M.
Kids-Q, ages 10-15: 1. Jaxon S.; 2. Cooper and Bo; 3. Logan F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.