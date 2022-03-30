LOUISBURG — Pam Blackburn was on a work Zoom call at her home when the power went out.
A crew putting in telecommunication company Suddenlink’s infrastructure hit an underground electric line in the Louisburg resident’s yard. Blackburn said she was without power from 9 am. to 4 p.m. that day.
The next day, the crew hit the underground power line again, knocking out her electricity for a second time. Blackburn, who works from home, told the Louisburg City Council at its Monday, March 21 meeting that the outages cost her two days of work.
To make matters worse, her 91-year-old father was with her during the second outage, she said.
“It’s 40 degrees outside and my house is completely cold, and they don’t know when they are going to get the electricity back on,” Blackburn said.
Her concerns didn’t stop there.
Blackburn said the crew left the gate to her neighbor’s fence open for several days. The open gate meant that the neighbor’s 18-month-old child had unrestricted access to an open trench the crew had dug.
She said the crew bored through the middle of her yard, clearly outside of the designated utility easement.
“My yard is completely tore up,” Blackburn said.
Her complaints mirrored concerns other residents in the community have expressed over the past several weeks.
Contractors now have been told to consolidate their efforts to designated areas. And the city is ramping up its oversight of the operation.
At the March 21 meeting, councilmember Tiffany Ellison said she was concerned about work being done outside the plotted easements in yards, some of which she has personally seen.
“I am concerned about a legal liability to the city, because I know there are other yards that they also have done work outside the easement,” Ellison said.
Councilmember Clint Ernst suggested the city limit the crews to working in one area at a time, and that city staff be on site to supervise the work.
“Because if we limit them to a certain area and we still don’t have oversight, I feel like the same thing is going to happen. Even if it’s in a smaller quadrant,” Ernst said.
Ernst said it is unfortunate the project has to be limited in scope, but it has become necessary to contain it to one area at a time.
In addition, the council asked that contractors provide City Administrator Nathan Law with a plan for how they are going to accomplish that consolidation.
Mayor Donna Cook asked Law to call Suddenlink in the morning.
“Tell them they are to stop immediately until they come up with a plan,” Cook said.
Law said he would give the company one day to come up with a plan.
“I believe there are 10 different work areas, with a number of those being 70 percent done (with the wiring),” Law said in a follow up interview on Friday, March 25. “One of the many issues with that project has also been, and I think it’s driving a number of concerns, is the communication aspect of it.”
He said Friday he has talked with the company about several concerns, including the communication component.
“That’s what I’ve been talking about really all week with Suddenlink,” Law said. “The lack of advance notification, that’s something that really isn’t too much to ask.”
Law said he’s talked with the company about a method of providing advance notification to residents, followed by providing notification again on the day of the work.
“Hopefully that will correct those future issues in their entirety,” he said.
Law also addressed the damage being caused as part of the installation, whether the excavation work be done by boring or digging a trench.
“Either way, the restoration work to this point has not been very timely,” he said. “One of the many crews on the project has been dedicated to restoration work only.”
Law said more communication and much more oversight of the project are going to happen going forward.
In addition, the city is going to receive daily reports that show the area where work has happened and any issues that came up as a result. Reports also will include where the work will be taking place each day and how much the crew plans to complete that day.
“The oversight that should be happening, we are now just really going to have to spend more city-employee time doing essentially what that company is and should be doing as well — overseeing the different crews and different areas,” he said.
Law said more crews were brought in to work on the project than the city anticipated.
“Each of those crews working as subcontractors, every one of them is required to have an excavator license through the city of Louisburg, which ensures that we have copies of their certificates of insurance, and each of those crews is bonded through the main contractor for the job., so any and all damage that they may cause can be pulled from their insurance or bond that they have filed,” Law said.
Law said he is considering extending the separate maintenance bond from two years to three years.
If an area that was trenched significantly settles during that three-year period, for example, the company would have to come back and fill it in again. If they don’t, the maintenance bond can be used for that purpose.
“The contractors and Suddenlink have said that any and all issues, they will correct. And they will work with the homeowners as long as they know about it,” Law said. “Internally, whenever we get a call — a big concern, a minor concern, whatever, it doesn’t matter — on a daily basis we put that into a list of concerns and provide that to the company, and we require the company to follow up on them.”
City staff will do whatever they can to assist homeowners that do not feel comfortable talking with the contractor in person, Law said.
He said the company was told to stop all work and come up with a plan that should have already been in place.
“Again, those are things that you thought had it been done from day one, you really wouldn’t have an issue right now,” Law said.
In some cases, especially in the older part of town, easements are difficult to discern, Law said, in fairness to the company.
Contractors have struck a number of utilities during their excavation work. In some cases, the utilities were not marked well, Law said. In others, the contractors were at fault.
The strikes have included natural gas lines, a rural water district line, electric lines, MoKan Dial and Peoples Telecommunications infrastructure, and a couple of city water lines — including striking one city water main that caused a loss of 165,000 gallons of water before it could be stemmed and repaired.
Law said each utility hit has cost between $3,000 and $5,000 to correct. The city accounts for every aspect of having to make the repair, including machinery, labor costs, materials and in some cases the quantity of lost water, Law said. The subcontractor or contractor is then sent an invoice and given 30 days to pay the bill. Payment has been prompt thus far.
“Even if or when work continues, will there never be another utility hit? I can’t say yes, that will never happen,” Law said. “We will still have the same struggles, but I know that a negligent hit is not going to happen, and if it does — now they have one less crew to work for this company because they are not going to be allowed to work. And if that’s an issue, the company the crew works for no longer has an excavator’s license in the city of Louisburg.”
Law said some of the problems have been amplified due to the sheer size of the project.
“This is the first group that has come in and tried to take care of installing the entire city at one time,” Law said. “The last project approached different areas of town. And it’s been done over a period of years.”
That’s why the project has included so many contractors and crews, Law said.
Law said Suddenlink and the contractors have been receptive to the city’s new stipulations.
“Without question, they will start consolidating, with each of those areas getting completed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.