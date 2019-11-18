FONTANA - Chris Shultz’s spiritual beginnings can be traced back to his time growing up in a small country church in Dodge City, Kan.
He loved the intimacy of the congregation and how the church family took care of one another.
Now, he’s embracing the rural setting again in the hopes of cultivating more fellow followers of Christ at Fontana Christian Church.
Shultz officially took over as pastor in September, following a six-month period in which the church was under the leadership of an interim pastor.
Although it’s Shultz’s first official job as a pastor, he is no stranger to church leadership. He spent 20 years in Texas, where he was always active in his church serving as an elder and teacher. He also previously was a deacon at a Southern Baptist church in Hutchinson.
While working in the business administration field in Overland Park, Shultz said he received God’s calling to pursue a position in the clergy.
“It was laid on my heart,” he said.
So he went back to school taking online classes and began looking for preaching opportunities. Fontana Christian Church turned out to be the perfect fit, and Shultz said he loved it from the moment he first saw the country church nestled in rural Miami County.
“This is where we’re supposed to be,” Shultz said, referring to himself and his wife, Annette. “God is in control.”
Shultz said his initial goal is to help the congregation members grow in their faith by diving deeper into God’s Word.
He’s also excited about a new adult Bible study that is now offered each Sunday evening.
Worship at the church on Sundays begins with a study hour at 9 a.m., followed by the regular service at 10:30 a.m. The youth meet at 5:30 p.m., followed by the adult Bible study at 6 p.m.
Inspired by the Great Commission to go and make disciples, Shultz said he also will be looking for every opportunity to make sure the Fontana church is connected with the surrounding communities. He’d also like to work more closely with other churches in the area.
For now, though, he’s focused on growing a congregation that he said is already made up of strong spiritual and community leaders.
“This is a great bunch of people,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.