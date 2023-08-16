OSAWATOMIE — Della Barbosa holds her cellphone high up over a worksite perimeter fence and zooms in at the crumbling DeJong building on the grounds of the Osawatomie State Hospital.
“I’m trying to get a picture of my old desk,” Barbosa says.
The building, which was constructed in 1903, previously housed the SRS offices. That service, now called the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), moved to a building at 616 Brown Ave. in Osawatomie in 2006.
The DeJong building has been vacant and deteriorating ever since. In July, demolition crews began the tedious process of tearing down the old building, which prompted a few former employees to organize a reunion of sorts at the demolition site.
Barbosa was joined Monday, Aug. 7, by about a dozen other people who worked at the DeJong building over the years. Organization of the reunion was spearheaded by Ryan Maddox, whose mother, Lynda, had an office in the DeJong building and worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for more than 20 years before passing away in 2018.
Barbosa started her career as a receptionist at the DeJong building in 1997, and she still works for DCF in Osawatomie today.
Her face lit up when she saw Rita Logan walking up to her outside the DeJong demolition site on Aug. 7. The former co-workers gave each other a big hug.
Logan started working for SRS in the DeJong building in 1990 and stayed until the operation moved in 2006.
“This is where my career started,” she said as she watched crews tear down portions of the building. “I had an office on the north side with a porch. A lot of people would cut through my office while taking a break.”
Logan said it was not uncommon late at night to hear footsteps above you when nobody was supposed to be in the building. Almost every former employee at the reunion had some ghost story to tell, ranging from strange noises to doors inexplicably locking and unlocking on their own.
“I think everybody here has some type of story about hearing noises in there late at night and thinking, ‘It’s time to leave,’” said Brenda Obermeier, who worked in the DeJong building from 1985 until 2006.
Some of the stories told during the reunion were more humorous, such as the one shared by Jeanne Jolley, who worked as a receptionist at the DeJong building starting in 1989.
Jolley said she was sitting at her desk one day when she looked out the window and saw a familiar vehicle drive by.
“Oh my God, that’s my car!” she remembers shouting.
As it turns out, a patient at the state hospital had gotten free and borrowed her car, which was found a short time later at a nearby intersection.
Obermeier chuckled when she thought of the time she found a big black snake in her office printer. Ryan’s mom, Lynda, was quick to grab the snake and relocate it safely outside.
“My mom wasn’t afraid of any kind of animal,” Ryan said.
The stories are all part of the history of the building, which has sat prominently near the entrance to the state hospital campus for 120 years. It was named after Herman de Jong, who at one time was the director of research and education at the Osawatomie State Hospital.
“That’s a lot of memories going down,” Obermeier said as she watched the DeJong demolition.
Osawatomie State Hospital Superintendent Ashley Byram and her team are working to preserve as much of the state hospital’s history as possible.
Byram was present for the Aug. 7 reunion, along with two of her staff members, Sophie Neisler and Derek Wendt. Neisler and Wendt have been posting historical videos and other content on the Osawatomie State Hospital Facebook page.
Byram said a University of Kansas medical student also has been interviewing past employees and gathering history, which will be presented to the public during the Osawatomie State Hospital Day celebration on the first Saturday in November.
The state hospital has a rich history beginning with the Lodge, the two-story wooden farmhouse that existed when the hospital first opened in 1866. It was the lone building on the 160 acres first purchased for the Kansas Insane Asylum, later renamed the Osawatomie State Hospital in 1901.
The facility evolved over the years into a sprawling multi-building campus off 339th Street and Osawatomie Road north of the city of Osawatomie. Some of those aging buildings soon will meet the same fate as the DeJong building.
The West Pavilion, which was built between 1911 and 1912 and was used for tuberculosis patients, also is currently being demolished.
Byram said The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) has designated other aging state hospital buildings for demolition as part of its five-year plan. Those buildings include West Cottage, which was constructed in 1926 as living quarters for employees, and the Rush building, which was constructed in 1931 and received all of the new patients.
Some aging buildings are set to be renovated instead, such as the Biddle building, which was constructed in 1952 for the geriatric population.
Byram said that as of right now, there are no set plans as to what may replace the DeJong and West Pavilion buildings once the demolition sites are cleared. The DeJong site is next to a garden used by the patients, and Byram said she has received some requests to plant a pumpkin patch.
As for the West Pavilion site, Byram said a walking path has been discussed, but nothing is set in stone.
Those present at the reunion Aug. 7 were: Shane Drew, Joe Vasquez, Mary Cole, Cindy Spory, Martina Rouen, Jeanne Jolley, Rita Logan, Carolyn Shuster, Della Barbosa, Joni Mitchell, Sally Orth, Brenda Obermeier, Shannon Elwood Cole, Ryan Maddox (son of the late Lynda Maddox), Cheryl Smith (sister of the late Pam Zwick), and Nisha Garrett (daughter of the late Juanita Walker).
