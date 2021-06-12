LOUISBURG — Owners Jane and Paul Howe welcomed guests, vendors, Louisburg Chamber of Commerce members and others to a grand opening May 2 at their wedding and event venue, The English Barn at Lily Creek Farm.
The English Barn is nestled on 20 acres of pristine countryside just north of Louisburg at 26806 Metcalf Road.
The venue has a stone turret bridal suite, cathedral ceilings with carved arch Douglas fir timbers and crystal chandeliers in the grand room, a 10-foot wide stone fireplace, a beautiful custom bar and many other features.
The exterior features stone and mortar that is hand rubbed to give it that 18th century feel of the King Henry era, according to the venue’s website. Three sets of french doors open onto a 60-foot covered veranda.News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.
