LOUISBURG – The pandemic did not discourage Louisburg High School from putting on “The Music Man” in early May.
Music Director Alison Moore said she was very pleased with the performances and what the kids were able to accomplish in this challenging year when many schools didn’t even get to have choir, much less put on a musical.
“I was very, very happy with how things went,” Moore said. “There were almost 140 kids in the musical, all the way from kindergarten through seniors in high school. We had kids who have been in musicals before to kids who were new.”
The cast was led by LHS seniors Wyatt Axmann as Harold Hill (Music Man), Sara Gurske as Marian Paroo, and Ali Prettyman who played the role of Marian’s mother.
Rehearsals began right after Christmas break in the second week of January and continued until the performances May 1-2.
Putting on the musical in the spring semester presented some additional challenges from a timing standpoint, Moore said.
“We wanted to do it in October, but we were concerned about kids that might have to quarantine and decided to push it back to the second semester,” Moore said. “Spring sports got pretty hectic just because there are so many kids doing so many different activities.
“We didn’t have very many practices where every single kid got to be at the rehearsal, so that was really challenging,” Moore said.
Moore said she is grateful to Superintendent Brian Biermann for supporting the musical at a time when many high schools were not afforded that opportunity.
“I think that if anything, we’ve all learned to appreciate things and appreciate the activities that we’ve got to do this year,” Moore said. “There were a lot of kids in other school districts that would trade places with us in a heartbeat.”
Putting on a musical even under normal conditions requires a tremendous amount of work.
“I know it would have been a lot easier to just not do it (this year), but these kids, especially the seniors, really deserve this because they have always worked hard for me,” Moore said. “I just really wanted to make sure it got to happen for them.”
