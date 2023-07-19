230719_mr_fair_open_class_01

Open class exhibit entry for the Miami County Fair will take place Tuesday evening, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning, July 26, from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

If you missed the pre-entry deadline for open class exhibits, help is here!

Open class exhibits can be entered the day of the fair, but please plan ahead to make the process go smoothly for you and your family.

