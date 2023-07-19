If you missed the pre-entry deadline for open class exhibits, help is here!
Open class exhibits can be entered the day of the fair, but please plan ahead to make the process go smoothly for you and your family.
When to enter:
Open class exhibit entry will take place Tuesday evening, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning, July 26, from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
What to bring with you:
In addition to the items you are entering, please research the class you would like to enter your exhibit in prior to arriving at the fairgrounds and bring that information with you.
A full list of open classes can be found at maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu. Choose “fair” on the left-hand menu bar, then select Miami County Fair. From here, scroll down until you see the Open – 2023 Class Listings link.
If you do not have access to a computer, a complete list of classes is available at the Extension office in Paola.
Where to go:
Once you arrive at the fairgrounds, proceed to the tents located at the north end of Building No. 3. We will have volunteers with computers available to help enter your items.
Once your exhibit is entered in the system, we will print out your entry tags. You will be responsible for taking the entry tags, along with your exhibit, to the building where your item is to be entered.
Please allow plenty of time to enter your exhibits on-site. You may have to wait in line for the next person to assist you.
King Arthur Baking Contest:
Entry for the King Arthur Baking Contest will take place on Monday, July 24, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in Building No. 2. If you did not pre-enter your pie, please come as early as 5 p.m. so that we can start the contest on time.
