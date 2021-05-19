LOUISBURG — A local business owner and her vendor partners are hopeful Third Fridays in the Countryside will do for Louisburg what First Fridays has done for Kansas City’s Crossroads Art District by giving metro dwellers a chance to stretch their legs in Miami County.
Third Fridays is the product of Louisburg entrepreneur Jen Kelly who owns four local businesses.
Kelly’s smile is contagious as she talks about Third Fridays providing a network of shopping and a great way to showcase what Louisburg and the surrounding area have to offer.
“It is all kinds of antiques, boutiques, wineries — we’ve got lots of things lined up,” Kelly said. “So it’s doing something consistently [every third Friday of the month] to get people out here in Miami County, as well as for those who live here.”
Third Fridays in the Countryside is slated for noon to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, and will feature about a dozen local brick-and-mortar businesses, as well as provide vendors with a place to set up shop inside Kelly’s GlamShak by Frankie’s event space adjacent to Frankie’s Boutique at 702 W. Amity St.
Paula Proud, who is helping orchestrate events at the GlamShak and Third Fridays, said in early May about 20 vendors were already lined up for this Friday. A couple of food trucks are also on the event’s menu.
Proud said the soft opening on the third Friday of April was a successful kick-off.
“We had vendors that completely sold out, yeah?” Kelly said, with Proud nodding in agreement.
The newly remodeled GlamShak provides an intimate event space — complete with kitchen, bathroom, furnished loft and other accessories — that has a fresh look while maintaining its rustic charm. The space has already hosted everything from a Muffins with Moms card-making party for Mother’s Day to bridal showers, bachelorette parties, baby showers, birthday parties, painting classes, yoga and others.
On Friday, it will provide a showcase for local vendors and the starting point for Third Fridays in the Countryside. Kelly said in the future she would like to offer Trolley rides to area attractions.
“I also want this to be kind of a tourist attraction, because we have so much to offer,” she said.
In addition to the event space and boutique, across the street is Kelly’s flagship business, Frankie’s Salon, and her upstart Local Brew coffee shop next door.
With those four enterprises percolating, Kelly said she is fully committed to the Louisburg community that she loves.
The buzz about Third Fridays has been positive, Kelly and Proud said.
“Most people are just really excited and I think ready to shop, and most of them don’t know what all is out in our community,” Kelly said. “So when you talk about it or showcase the smaller vendors, it’s just great to create the connections and just create the excitement and hopefully see our town grow, because my whole mission in life is to see this town succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.