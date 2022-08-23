OSAWATOMIE — An investigation into complaints of narcotics distribution and use led to the execution of a search warrant and arrest of three people Saturday, Aug. 20, in Osawatomie.
The search warrant was executed at an Osawatomie residence at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Upon conclusion of the search warrant, Osawatomie police officers took into custody 56-year-old John Forney and 52-year-old Jacqulyn Johnson, both of Osawatomie. Also arrested during the investigation was 53-year-old Ishelle Shay of Paola.
Forney was arrested on charges of unlawful cultivation or distribution of controlled substances; unlawful acts relating to sale or distribution of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or designated stimulants, penalties, acts within 1,000 feet of school property; unlawful manufacture, distribution, cultivation or possession of controlled substances without an affixed tax stamp; unlawful possession of certain drug precursors and drug paraphernalia; and cruelty to animals, according to the release.
Johnson was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Shay was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of certain drug precursors and drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence; and possession of marijuana.
“During the course of thew search warrant, officers were exposed to a dangerous combination of chemicals within the residence,” Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville said in the release. “We would like to thank the Osawatomie Fire Department for their assistance in the ventilation and mitigation of the gas. The Osawatomie Police Department would also like to thank the community for supplying the invaluable information needed to investigate these types of crimes.”
