Louisburg High School band members (from left) Jacob Mann, Benjamin Proctor and Cooper Anglin were named to the 2023 Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Band, which performed Feb. 25 in Wichita. Mann and Anglin are seniors and Proctor is a sophomore.
LOUISBURG — Three Louisburg High School students were named to the 2023 Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Band.
They are seniors Cooper Anglin and Jacob Mann and sophomore Benjamin Proctor.
It was the first All-State selection for Anglin (fourth chair, percussion) and Proctor (fourth chair, trombone), and the third time for Mann (first chair, percussion).
The all-state band comprising Kansas 1A-4A schools performed Saturday, Feb. 25, at Century II Concert Hall in Wichita.
Mann also was recently named to the prestigious Honor Band of America 2023 as a percussion alternate to its Music for All National Festival by Yamaha, held this April in Indianapolis.
The elite band comprises top musicians from high schools of all sizes from across the United States.
Anglin, Mann and Proctor qualified to audition for state by being selected to the East Central Kansas Music Educators District Honor Band, comprising 4A-6A schools in Johnson and Miami counties, which performed Dec. 3.
Louisburg band members Erin Apple (horn), Adam Speer (tuba), and Morgan Tibbetts (flute) also received all-district honors.
