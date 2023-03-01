230301_mr_lhs_band_01

Louisburg High School band members (from left) Jacob Mann, Benjamin Proctor and Cooper Anglin were named to the 2023 Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Band, which performed Feb. 25 in Wichita. Mann and Anglin are seniors and Proctor is a sophomore.

 Submitted photo

LOUISBURG — Three Louisburg High School students were named to the 2023 Kansas Music Educators Association All-State Band.

They are seniors Cooper Anglin and Jacob Mann and sophomore Benjamin Proctor.

