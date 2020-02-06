HILLSDALE LAKE – Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit just after midnight Thursday, Feb. 6, that resulted in the capture of two men. A third suspect was not located but authorities believe he is no longer in the area.
At 12:09 a.m. Thursday deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle but the driver failed to stop, according to a sheriff's report. Deputies pursued the vehicle which wrecked in the area of 271st Street and Moonlight Road near Hillsdale Lake, according to the sheriff's office.
Three male occupants fled from the scene on foot, and two were apprehended a short time later, according to the report. The third subject was not apprehended and is no longer believed to be in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Capt. Matt Kelly said a Code Red alert was sent out to residents in the area to notify them of the activity for their safety. It was unknown if the subjects were armed, he said.
Kelly said no other incidents occurred because of the pursuit, and no injuries were reported. He said the investigation is ongoing.
Kelly thanked the Johnson County and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Paola and Spring Hill Police Departments for their assistance.
