Three Kansans who attended a recent conference in Florida have all tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed Thursday, March 12.
The cases are in Johnson County, and the three patients, all males, are in quarantine, KDHE reported.
It is believed the three men contracted COVID-19 while in Florida, according to a KDHE news release. The men were not symptomatic when traveling home and sought care once they began feeling ill, the agency reported.
“Right now, there is no community spread,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said. “The cases in Kansas are here because of transmission elsewhere. However, Kansans should remain vigilant. It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.”
Gov. Laura Kelly said Kansas is working alongside local and federal public health partners in addressing presumptive-positive cases in the state.
“It is our highest priority to keep all Kansans healthy and safe,” Kelly said. “Everyone should continue to practice safe habits such as hand-washing and staying home when sick.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.