PAOLA — Miami County Emergency Management and the communications division of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office has decided to change the time of the monthly storm siren test to 10 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The test previously was conducted at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.
The time was changed to coincide with the statewide drill, which takes place every March during Severe Weather Awareness Week, according to sheriff’s office news release.
“The test will continue to be held on the first Wednesday of every month weather permitting,” the release stated. “The only other change to the annual testing date would be if a conflict with an established holiday arose.”
