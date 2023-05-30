Miami County residents interested in serving on a city or school board are running out of time to file for the 2023 general election.
The filing deadline is noon Thursday, June 1, for seats for mayor, city council and school boards across the county.
Prospective candidates should file in person at the Miami County Clerk/Elections Office in the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The following is a list of open positions in each community and school district, along with a list of candidate filings as of the end of the business day Monday, May 22.
PAOLA
Open city positions are mayor and city council precincts 1 and 3 (two-year term).
Candidates to date
Leigh House, Paola, Paola mayor.
Trent Upshaw, Paola, City Council Ward 1
J.R. McMahon, Paola, City Council Ward 1
Kathy Peckman, Paola, City Council Ward 3
School board
Open Paola USD 368 school board positions are positions 1, 3, 5 and 7 (at-large); four-year term, files in Miami County.
Candidates to date
Amanda Martell, Paola, Position 7 (at-large)
Tim Kelley, Paola, Position 3
Cathy MacFarlane, Paola, Position 1
FONTANA
Open city positions are mayor and two at-large city council seats (four-year term).
Candidates to date
Paula Hambleton, Fontana, Fontana mayor
Kerry S. Myles, Fontana, City Council (at-large).
LOUISBURG
Open city positions are City Council Precinct 4 and City Council At-Large (three-year term).
Candidates to date
Kalee Smith-Stone, Louisburg, City Council Ward 4.
George Bazin, Louisburg, City Council At-Large
School board
Open Louisburg USD 416 school board positions are Positions 1, 2, 3 and 7 (At-Large); four-year term, files in Miami County.
Candidates to date
Rob Vohs, Louisburg, Position 1
Lanny Smith, Louisburg, Position 2
Jo Erin Stuteville, Louisburg, Position 3
Robert Archer, Louisburg, Position 7 (at-large)
Andy Melton, Louisburg, Position 7 (at-large)
Tony Prettyman, Louisburg, Position 7 (at-large)
Brad Sells, Louisburg, Position 7 (at-large)
OSAWATOMIE
Open city positions are mayor (two-year term) and City Council Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 (four-year term).
Candidates to date
Nick Hampson, Osawatomie, Osawatomie mayor.
Shay Hanysak, Osawatomie, City Council Ward 1
Lawrence Dickinson, Osawatomie, City Council Ward 1
Dan Macek, Osawatomie, City Council Ward 2
Derek Henness, Osawatomie, City Council Ward 3
Cathy Caldwell, Osawatomie, City Council Ward 4
School board
Open Osawatomie USD 367 school board positions are Positions 1, 2, 3, 5 (unexpired) and 7 (at-large); four-year term, files in Miami County.
Candidates to date
Kristal Powell, Osawatomie, Position 1
DJ Needham, Osawatomie, Position 2
Amy Hall, Osawatomie, Position 3
Stewart Kasper, Osawatomie, Position 5
Spencer N. Eble, Osawatomie, Position 7 (at-large)
Ben Wendt, Osawatomie, Position 7 (at-large)
Other races
Elections in several school districts in neighboring counties and the city of Spring Hill will affect some voters in Miami County.
SPRING HILL
Three at-large seats are open on the Spring Hill City Council. The term is for four years. Candidates file in Johnson County.
School board
Open Spring Hill USD 230 school board seats are Positions 1, 2, 3 and 7 (at-large). Each carries a four-year term. Candidates file in Johnson County.
Open positions in other neighboring school board elections are as follows:
Prairie View USD 362 school board: Positions 1, 2, 3 and 7 (at-large); four-year term, files in Linn County.
Blue Valley USD 229 school board: Positions 1, 2, 3 and 7 (at-large); four-year term, files in Johnson County
Gardner Edgerton USD 231 school board: Positions 1, 2, 3 and 7 (at-large); four-year term, files in Johnson County.
Wellsville USD 289 school board: Positions 1, 2, 3, 6 (unexpired term) and 7 (at-large); four-year term, files in Franklin County.
SPECIAL DISTRICTS
Seats on three special districts that will affect some Miami County voters are up for election.
Hillsdale Improvement District has three at-large positions open. The term is for two years.
Three candidates so far have filed in Miami County for those at-large positions. They are Julie Lewis-Bell of Hillsdale, Bryttany Bryd of Paola, and Cody Weaver of Paola.
Marais Des Cygnes Extension District has two at-large positions up for election. Each carries a four-year term. Bill Vandenberg, Paola, has filed for one of those at-large positions.
Johnson County Water District No. 1 has four board seats up for election: Positions 1, 2, 6 and 7. The term is for four years, and candidates file in Johnson County.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw from a race is also noon Thursday, June 1.
If necessary, a primary election would be Aug. 1. The general election will take place Nov. 7.
