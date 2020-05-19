PAOLA — An arrest has been made after the Paola Police Department turned to the public for help tracking down a suspect linked to reports of multiple burglaries earlier this month on Industrial Park Drive.
Paola police officers initially took reports of the crimes on Saturday, May 2. There were a total of six victims, including businesses and vehicles, according to a news release from the police department.
On Wednesday, May 6, detectives posted security camera images on the police department’s Facebook page, and after receiving tips from the public and conducting further investigation, a suspect was developed, according to the release.
On Saturday, May 16, 39-year-old Patrick Butler of Paola was arrested in connection with the case. He is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on multiple charges, including burglary, attempted burglary, criminal damage to property and theft, according to the release.
Butler is being held on $100,000 bond.
