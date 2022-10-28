LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Tonics of the Granny Basketball League and the Louisburg High School girls basketball team will get together on the hardwood for a friendly game to raise money and donations for the Agape Food Pantry.
The game is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the LHS gym. Admission will be an item for the pantry – either a non-perishable food item or personal hygiene item, including diapers and baby wipes.
Chris Cakes will serve pancakes from 4 to 5 p.m. on the gym mezzanine level. The pancake meal will be $5 per person, with children under age five eating free. The meal includes all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, coffee or juice.
The Ministerial Alliance, a collaboration of local churches that assist people with utility bills and provide some community religious services, has donated $500 to help cover the costs of the pancake feed.
The Lady Wildcats will be selling raffle tickets for gift baskets as a team fundraiser, as well as having a bake sale and selling water. They will also sponsor half court and granny free-throw shots during halftime for a $1 donation per shot.
The LHS Jazzy Cats are also involved and will perform at halftime of the game.
They will conduct a 50/50 raffle throughout the afternoon, as well as have donation boxes to collect new or gently worn shoes as part of a shoe drive they are sponsoring this fall.
Collected shoes are sent to Africa where they provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs who sell the shoes to support themselves and their families.
The local food pantry, housed at the United Methodist Church, 249 N. Metcalf Road, has been a staple in Louisburg for more than 30 years. Distributions are the third Wednesday of each month.
Persons who might need assistance or would like to provide a donation, may contact the pantry by phone or text at 913-724-5311.
The pantry serves about 50 families a month, said Kitty Guetterman, president of the Agape Food Pantry. Officers serving with her are vice president Janie Prettyman, secretary Melonie Bigley and treasurer Joe Gregar.
Guetterman said recent higher grocery prices, coming off the COVID pandemic, has made things difficult for the pantry.
During COVID, churches and the library, groups that routinely collected items for the food pantry, were closed and donations dropped off. Churches and the library are open and collecting for the pantry again, but food prices have gone up, she said.
Guetterman said the pantry purchases items from Harvesters and are charged by the pound. They also purchase groceries from the Paola Price Chopper, where they receive a discount that allows the pantry to offer a larger variety of food.
The charity game between the Tonics and Lady Cats also will feature a few local celebrity players.
“I hope the community comes out to support our food pantry as well as the girls’ basketball team and dance team and encourages our celebrity players,” Tonics captain Jean Carder said. “It should be a fun afternoon with Jarrod Worthington serving as announcer, and we’ll be done well before the Chiefs game that night.
“The Tonics just wanted to bring attention to the pantry and the increasing price of food that not only affects your pocketbook and mine but also impacts the pantry’s budget,” she said.
The LHS girls basketball team is looking forward to its benefit with the Louisburg Tonics, said Adrianne Lane, head coach of the Lady Cats team.
“This benefit is for a great cause, and we are very excited to help out the food pantry,” Lane said. “The girls on the basketball team are involved in many different activities at LHS, and many of these activities allow the girls to be involved with the community.”
The partnership between the granny and high school teams is a new one, but the grannies are looking to recruit these players in another 30-plus years, Carder said. The team plans to support the girls throughout the season.
“I am really looking forward to the upcoming basketball season,” Lane said. “Our team is returning eight varsity letter winners from last year, and I think our team has the chance to be strong and competitive.”
The Granny Basketball League is for women ages 50 or older. The game’s rules generally follow 1920s high school girls’ rules with some modifications for player safety.
The Tonics have been a fixture in Louisburg since 2016. There are more than 400 Granny Basketball players, representing 40 teams in 10 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.