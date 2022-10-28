221102_mr_grannies_01

Louisburg Tonics players Julie McKinley and Becky Bowes (wearing yellow) double team an opponent at a recent Granny Basketball League game.

 Submitted photo

LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Tonics of the Granny Basketball League and the Louisburg High School girls basketball team will get together on the hardwood for a friendly game to raise money and donations for the Agape Food Pantry.

The game is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the LHS gym. Admission will be an item for the pantry – either a non-perishable food item or personal hygiene item, including diapers and baby wipes.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

